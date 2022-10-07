Salem Lutheran shares warmth and blankets

Teacher Pat Ludeke knows a blanket can be a gift that sends more than one message.

Besides warmth, a blanket can be a symbol of security and kindness, whether it features a unicorn and a rainbow or trucks and cars.

So on Saturday, Ludeke and a team from Salem Lutheran Church and Washington Elementary School sought to send warm messages by giving blankets to families in need.

Church members donated more than 250 new and gently used blankets, most of which were taken to three, local mobile home parks. About a dozen of these blankets were brought to the school. Washington school has a closet with clothes and supplies for students’ families. Sometimes, a blanket also might be sent home with a sick child.

The blanket project began simply. Ludeke is a special education teacher at Washington, where she met a little girl and boy from Guatemala, who now attend the school.

“This will be their first winter here,” Ludeke said.

The children live in a mobile home with a single mom and speak a dialect teachers haven’t heard before. An uncle has communicated their needs.

Ludeke learned that, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, this region is expected to experience an extraordinarily cold winter.

That’s when Salem responded to the need.

Ludeke is a council member at Fremont’s Salem Lutheran Church, which she said has helped families before.

Salem is also part of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

The ELCA encourages churches, like Salem, to become involved in “God’s Work. Our Hands,” a time when congregations seek to serve their neighbors by completing a service project.

“We try to think of a project every year and, historically, we had been going outside our city or even outside our country, but since the flood (of 2019) we have been looking at things to do to make a difference in our community,” Ludeke said.

The church of just under 100 people donated toward the blanket project.

While the Rev. Shari Schwedhelm of Salem wasn’t able to be with the group on Saturday, she prayed with team members on the phone. They prayed over the blankets, which Ludeke hoped would help recipients feel warm and happy.

A team of eight delivered the blankets. Besides Ludeke, team members were: Barbara Fanning, Rosie Parde, Janet Kletke, Matt Wilson, Sayra and her son Jayden Garcia and Bree Tenych.

The group first went to the Regency Mobile Home Park.

“We went to the trailers that were the most damaged from the flood,” Ludeke said.

Windows in some trailers remain broken and boarded up. Ludeke estimates they gave away about 150 blankets at Regency, knocking on doors and handing them out.

“A lot of people were gone, but we gave out a lot of blankets,” she said.

Recipients first responded with confusion and then happiness. Children got to pick out fleece blankets with pictures of unicorns and rainbows or puppies, kittens, trucks and cars or dinosaurs. One blanket featured a camping scene with a fox, trees and birds.

Some blankets were of a single, bright color. The distribution also included baby blankets. Adults got blankets as well.

“Our families always give to their children, before they give to themselves and they’re going to be cold, too,” Ludeke said of the adults.

Blanket givers also let recipients know that this winter is expected to be especially cold.

“Maybe that will plant a seed for them to start early in getting their trailer ready for that,” Ludeke said.

Team members then went to the Midway Trailer Court near the Fremont Public Schools bus barn.

Ludeke estimates the team left 20 or 30 blankets at the smaller mobile home park.

Some people there said they didn’t need the blankets.

But two team members each were given sodas and asked if they wanted a hot dog. After that, the group went to the Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park.

“We were stopping cars that were coming and going,” Ludeke said. “We were on foot trying to give them all away. It was wonderful.”

Again, people were surprised, wondering if the blankets were really free, and then appreciative.

“It was awesome,” Ludeke said. “The joy and the appreciation of kindness spoke louder than any words for me on Saturday. It’s the language of kindness that we talk a lot about, but are we doing it?”

Ludeke speaks tenderly of the people in the mobile home parks, who include individuals from different countries and cultures, and of the children who attend Washington school.

“A lot our families don’t celebrate Christmas, because it’s a want not a need,” Ludeke said. “It’s basic survival. They’re prioritizing where their money should really go, where it has to go, not where they want it to go.”

Ludeke noted something else.

“We need to find a lot of other ways to bridge our community, I feel,” she said.

Ludeke believes racial relationships have improved in Fremont.

“But there’s still a heavy judgment on poor and non-white people and I am blessed to be a part of these families,” she said. “It’s not a burden. It’s a blessing.”

She describes the blanket project as a huge blessing, too.

“We could really see God’s work through our hands,” Ludeke said. “It was really more about connecting with people through these blankets than about giving them.”