Sally Ganem to be honored with ServeNebraska award at virtual ceremony

Sally Ganem will be honored with the Jamesena Moore Making a Difference Service Award by ServeNebraska this week.

“It’s been very, very nice to be part of it,” she said. “I’m really humbled and honored with this award.”

ServeNebraska will have its annual Step Forward Awards virtual event 6-7 p.m. Thursday. The event is free to the public, with registration at serve.nebraska.gov.

The award honorees are selected by Gov. Pete Ricketts to honor outstanding commitment to volunteer service.

“Volunteers are part of what makes Nebraska such a great place to live,” ServeNebraska Executive Director Cathleen Plager said in a press release. “We’re proud to partner with the Governor’s Office to celebrate them for all they do for our communities.”

Also known as the Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission, ServeNebraska coordinates community involvement through areas like AmeriCorps programming and volunteer achievements.

“It was quite an honor to be able to serve in that capacity and to actually assist and help with promoting volunteerism throughout our state,” Ganem said.

Ganem, a Fremont city councilmember and former First Lady of Nebraska, served as an honorary chair for ServeNebraska from 2005 to 2015. She said she’s always used its services, including its Foster Grandparent Program while she was a principal at Howard Elementary School.

“When I was First Lady, that really drew me in, being in Lincoln,” Ganem said. “And they asked if I would serve on that board, and so I did.”

The awards ceremony will honor eight individuals, including Sandy Manfull of Grand Island, Mahika Kanchanam of Omaha, Jim Kuhn of Nebraska City, Larry Massie of Gering, Nicole Metz-Andrews of Omaha, Carissa Schank of Scottsbluff and Nancy Hoch of Nebraska City, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Additionally, Washington County Recycling Association in Blair, Dave’s Pharmacy in Hemingford and Home Instead: Champions of Aging in Omaha will also be honored.

The Jamesena Moore Making a Difference Service Award was named in honor of founding ServeNebraska Commissioner Jamesena Moore. It was created in 2019 as part of the organization’s 25th anniversary.

“She’s been with ServeNebraska a long time since starting that,” Ganem said. “And so I couldn’t be more honored to receive that award.”

In her decade-long career at ServeNebraska, Ganem said she’s enjoyed watching people help other people as she did the same.

“Nebraska’s one of the top states in volunteerism, we’ve always been in the top 10, usually the top three,” she said. “You can watch Nebraskans come together in any disaster, the volunteers when it happens, it’s amazing.”

Ganem said she was grateful for ServeNebraska and called its work “tremendous.”

“Volunteerism is kind of our backbone, I think, of America, and I’m really proud of Nebraska, the way we always give a hand,” she said. “We just help people, and Nebraskans, I hope we can maintain that culture of helping one another.”

