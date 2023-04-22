Two barbecue guys took home the prize when Fremont Creative Collective had its third “Pitch It in Fremont 2023” competition.

The event lets entrepreneurs share their ideas with a panel of judges to win $5,000.

Salt & Pepper BBQ won the prize for the most effective pitch.

The barbecue business was among six entered in the April 13 competition in the Midland University dining hall. Their competitors included: WIN Home Inspection, B St. Coffee, Neat Dough, Fuse It or Lose It, all of Fremont, and Food Dude of Omaha.

“We do have a unique take on barbecue,” said Steve Scigo, Salt & Pepper BBQ co-owner.

Scigo and Bev Minnis season their meat with just two key ingredients, salt and pepper.

There is no local barbecue in Fremont, so Scigo and Minnis said they see the opportunity to bring their culinary skills as well as their love of people to the community.

“It’s all about breaking bread together,” Minnis said. “We want to help the community bond with neighbors.”

Since opening their business in October 2022, Scigo and Minnis have acquired a credit card machine as well as freezer space to allow for bulk purchases. They said their reverse-flow smoker is the only true Texas-style machinery offered in the greater Omaha area.

“One of the ways we plan to use our winnings is to purchase a commissary kitchen,” Scigo said. “This will open the door for catering opportunities.”

WIN Home Inspection was another new business entered in this year’s competition.

“I provide a comprehensive service to homeowners, realtors, and lenders,” said Chad Holcomb, owner and certified inspector.

With the help of his nationally accredited lab partners, Holcomb inspects not just the home, but also the sewer line.

“We are committed to the safety, health and wellbeing of the families in our community,” Holcomb said. “In addition to the structural integrity of the house, we also inspect for mold, pests and radon.”

As a member of such organizations as the International Association of Home Inspectors and the National Radon Safety Board, Holcomb’s company offers various services.

A certified drone pilot, Holcomb is able to inspect areas of the home that no one can physically enter.

“My drone is my favorite tool,” he said. “It’s sort of like giving your home a colonoscopy.”

B St. Coffee also was part of this year’s competition.

“I take a purist approach to coffee crafting,” owner Erika Morem said. ”Each drink takes three to four minutes to craft.”

Morem is from Washington State, where coffee is served in abundance.

“Right now there is no mobile coffee service available in the greater Fremont area,” she said. “This is an untapped industry.”

Morem’s children are enthusiastic about her business venture.

“They’ve heard me talk about this for so long,” she said. “They’re eager to help me make it happen.”

Daughter Emma is in charge of social media and photography, Ellie and Danny focus on architectural design, Dane is her graphic artist, and James is in charge of finance.

Using her passion, creativity, and love for the coffee industry, Morem believes her coffee cart will have a positive impact on the local economy.

“B St. Coffee will be an influencer to enhance Fremont area businesses by providing a customized mobile coffee experience,” she said.

Amanda Buzzell came up with the idea for her Neat Dough business when she realized many working moms need help with maintaining a healthy balance.

“It takes a village to raise a family,” she said. “I wanted to provide resources for moms of young children who are just trying to survive the day.”

Buzzell began developing her Mom Network during the pandemic. She started a Facebook page called People Helping Pupils.

“I started coming up with ideas for monthly events and meetups, covering such topics as Calm Parenting, Advancing Your Career as a Working Mom, Fitness, Budgeting, Home Organization, Meal Planning, and Yoga. The $99 annual membership fee includes free childcare at each monthly event.

“I don’t want moms to miss out just because they can’t get a sitter,” she said.

During her pitch, Buzzell shared her vision to inspire creativity, imagination, education and joy.

“I want to create a community where moms feel inspired, supported, and equipped with the tools to bring joy back to motherhood,” she said.

Buzzell’s Neat-Dough kits range in price from $15 to $18. Each kit includes two colors of homemade play dough and embellishments to create various themes, such as Pizza Party, Cupcake, By the Sea, Princess, and Butterfly, all packaged in a reusable box.

“I was looking for a screen-free activity that would challenge my own kids’ creativity, give them an outlet for their wild imaginations and encourage their development,” Buzzell said.

Fuse It or Lose It is owned by Anna Wiese. During her pitch, she demonstrated how she applies permanent jewelry.

“It stays on for two to three years,” she said. “If you need to remove it for an MRI or surgery, you can do so with just a quick snip. Whenever you’re ready, I’ll reapply it for you.”

Wiese said most jewelers charge upwards of $100 to apply a permanent necklace, bracelet, anklet, or ring. Her fees are considerably lower.

“My prices are lower because I don’t have the overhead most jewelers have,” Wiese said. “I bring my permanent jewelry to your special gathering.”

Also pitched at this year’s competition was Food Dude barbecue sauce, owned by Nick Rainey, who offers special flavors such as blueberry, mango, and black cherry.

“Today’s younger market seems to prefer a sweeter and tangier sauce,” he said. “I believe Food Dude will be a barbecue sauce on every table.”

Judges’ questions covered such issues as operating expenses, profit margins, feasibility, community involvement and how the applicant plans to use the $5,000 prize money.

The panel of judges for this year’s Pitch It in Fremont event consisted of Megan Skiles, executive director of the Greater Fremont Development Council; Joan Miller, certified public accountant with Shaw, Hull & Navarrette; Tom Winter of the Nebraska Angels Capital Group, LLC; Jon Rohlfs, senior vice president of Lending for First State Bank & Trust; and Allan Hale of Peak Leadership Coaching.

Founded in 2015 by City Council member Glen Ellis, FCC collaborates with entrepreneurs and innovators by providing tools and connections to assist them with developing a business model.

“As Fremont Creative Collective evolved as a non-profit, we felt that one of the best ways to reach and assist potential entrepreneurs would be to help them financially,” said board member Kate McCown, director of academic technologies at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “In thinking through a pitch competition, the idea for relevant learning sessions leading up to the event was implemented.”

These sessions are workshops sponsored by First State Bank & Trust and take place in the FSB&T Education Center, 1005 E. 23rd St. in Fremont. They cover such topics as tax laws, marketing, raising capital, and the entrepreneur’s guide to business.

“These workshops allow members of Fremont Creative Collective to network with aspiring entrepreneurs,” McCown said. “We want to provide them with resources and connections that help prepare them to understand all facets of starting a business and to effectively pitch their idea at our annual competition.”

FCC board member Blair Horner, a licensed real estate agent with Don Peterson & Associates, has enjoyed the connections made by Fremont Creative Collective with the entrepreneur community.

“The intentionality that is needed to find and connect with folks that have an idea, want to pursue that idea, and then working with them to bring that idea to market is very rewarding,” he said. “I suppose this is more an outcome of our service offerings, but it is one of the things I like most about FCC.”

Horner began serving on the FCC board in 2016. He said the group is focused on meeting its mission: collaborating with entrepreneurs and innovators to inspire, assist and equip them with local resources to start and sustain businesses.

“The Pitch It in Fremont event is an annual affirmation of this mission and being a part of this is deeply rewarding,” he said.

The first Pitch It in Fremont competition took place in 2018 and the winner was Run Nebraska. The second competition was in 2022, after the flood and the pandemic. The winner of that competition was ProsperSpark.

“No two Pitch events are the same,” Horner said. “Pitch It in Fremont 2023 had a raw feel because, unlike last year, the contestants were not very far along in their plans. Some contestants haven’t even launched their idea, while others have only recently done so. I believe this also made the event very personal for the contestants.”

For that reason, Horner said this year’s Pitch It competition has been his favorite and he looks forward to seeing what the 2024 event will hold.

Starting next year, Pitch It in Fremont is to be an annual event.

“Winners have reported that the prize money has helped them to take their new businesses to the next level and grow,” McCown said. “Other participants have indicated that the courses and preparation to pitch have helped them to clarify their initiative and what they need to be successful. The resources and contacts provided to participants through the events have been helpful as well.”

One area the Creative Collective board plans to build upon is more intentional and consistent follow-up to participants.

“This will help them think through the pitch feedback from judges and support them as they continue to work on their initiative or pivot in other directions,” McCown said.

Board Chair Connie Kreikemeier, Career Studio executive director at Midland University, said she was pleased with the participation in this year’s competition.

“The six businesses who pitched at this event had professional presentations, had done their homework, and were prepared to answer questions from the judges,” she said. “It was wonderful to hear each of their ideas about their plans to grow their businesses, be involved in the community, and how they would use the $5,000 prize money. Every presenter illustrated their care about the Fremont community and their desire to have a positive impact.”

Kreikemeier was also pleased to hear presenters build friendships with their fellow contestants as they encouraged and congratulated each other.

For more information about Fremont Creative Collective, visit their website at fremontcreativecollective.org.