Salvation Army Captain to leave at end of month

He enjoyed seeing kids excited to get meals.

Another poignant moment occurred a couple years ago when Hansen was bringing a woman through the Salvation Army’s Christmas distribution to help her select items for her children.

“She was in awe of the amount of things that she was able to choose,” he said. “She felt like she didn’t deserve as much as she got. She felt like it was too much. Those are the moments that really get you.”

Hansen’s also been on hand when the Wishing Wheels organization has donated bikes and bike gear to families at Christmas — and said the day when parents get the bicycles for their children is one of his favorite days of the year.

He’s appreciated the support for the Salvation Army’s Adopt-A-Family program, which allows community members to match with families living in poverty and to provide them with food and Christmas gifts. More than 600 children were signed up for the program in 2019.

Hansen’s also appreciated assistance via the annual Pathfinder Chorus Christmas Concert which raises funds for the Salvation Army.