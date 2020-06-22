Salvation Army Captain to leave at end of month

Sometimes, the weather just doesn’t cooperate.
Sunshine was forecast when Capt. Stephen Hansen and his longtime friend, Angie Pennington, went for a walk on the High Trestle Trail Bridge in Iowa.
“It was supposed to be a beautiful, sunny day, but Mother Nature had other plans in mind,” Hansen said. “We got absolutely drenched, but we were walking back across the bridge toward the car and I stopped and we talked for a couple of minutes and I got down on one knee.”
That’s when Hansen asked Pennington to marry him.
She said, “Yes.”
Now, Hansen’s life path is taking a bit of a new turn.
For four years, Hansen has served as captain of the Salvation Army in Fremont.
He was part of an effort to help area residents affected by 2019 flooding. He’s been part of the Summer Lunch Program and helped local residents in a variety of other ways. He’s worked to put the local Salvation Army in a good place financially.
At the end of this month, Hansen will leave Fremont to serve people in need in new locations. His last day here is June 29.
Originally from Indiana, he grew up moving around the Midwest, because his parents, now-retired Majors Ralph and Debbie Hansen, were Salvation Army officers as well.
Stephen Hansen joined as an officer in 2009 and served in Albert Lee, Minnesota, and Ishpeming, Michigan, before coming to Fremont.
A typical stay for a Salvation Army officer in a specific location is between four and six years. Hansen said he probably would have stayed a little longer had he not been getting married.
While here, Hansen was glad to be part of efforts to help people impacted by flooding.
“We served a lot of meals to people working, helping clean out houses and keeping our community safe,” he said.
The Salvation Army was part of the response effort when flood waters made highways in and out of Fremont impassible.
Hansen appreciated seeing people from the community step up and give from their hearts and help those needing assistance.
He has found working with the citywide Summer Lunch Program to be a rewarding experience as well.
One instance continues to replay in his mind.
It happened last summer.
I was standing in the hallway where the kids come down to walk into the dining room,” he said. “A young girl came skipping down the hallway, grinning from ear to ear and she belted out ‘good morning’ to me as she came into the room.”
He enjoyed seeing kids excited to get meals.
Another poignant moment occurred a couple years ago when Hansen was bringing a woman through the Salvation Army’s Christmas distribution to help her select items for her children.
“She was in awe of the amount of things that she was able to choose,” he said. “She felt like she didn’t deserve as much as she got. She felt like it was too much. Those are the moments that really get you.”
Hansen’s also been on hand when the Wishing Wheels organization has donated bikes and bike gear to families at Christmas — and said the day when parents get the bicycles for their children is one of his favorite days of the year.
He’s appreciated the support for the Salvation Army’s Adopt-A-Family program, which allows community members to match with families living in poverty and to provide them with food and Christmas gifts. More than 600 children were signed up for the program in 2019.
Hansen’s also appreciated assistance via the annual Pathfinder Chorus Christmas Concert which raises funds for the Salvation Army.
At one program, Hansen told the audience how the Salvation Army assists many families throughout the year with rent, utilities and food and helps them learn to budget their money.
He cited a situation where a single mom came to the Salvation Army, because she was no longer able to work and was struggling to find ways to pay all of her bills.
“We helped her to find resources, not just from us but from other agencies, and to continue to find ways to cut things that weren’t necessary in their lives,” Hansen said.
The Salvation Army brought the woman and her children into its church. Her kids went to the church’s youth program.
Looking ahead to his own future, Hansen said he and Pennington, a major in the Salvation Army, have known each other since they were teenagers. They reconnected last year.
“Our love blossomed from our friendship,” he said.
The two plan to marry in October at a Salvation Army summer camp in Wisconsin.
He’ll leave Fremont June 29 to go the Salvation Army’s territorial headquarters in Hoffman Estates, a suburb of Chicago.
There, he’ll serve as property specialist. He’ll review property projects submitted by Salvation Army units from around the central United States.
He’ll do that until October, when he joins his new wife at her appointment in DeKalb, Illinois.
Together, they’ll run the Salvation Army operation, serving the cities of DeKalb and Sycamore, which have a combined population of about 60,000.
The Salvation Army there has a food pantry, Sunday services, an after-school and music programs and men’s and women’s ministries.
Hansen said it will be four years until he also becomes a major in the Salvation Army.
Lieutenants Amber and Rodney Morin will come to serve at the Salvation Army in Fremont by July 1.
“They’re fresh from our officer training college in Chicago,” Hansen said “This will be their first assignment with the Salvation Army.”
