Salvation Army food, toy signup starts, donations sought

With her words, Lt. Amber Morin paints a realistic picture of community need.

The local Salvation Army officer remembers the family — who through no fault of their own — lost all their Christmas gifts in a sad and unfortunate situation.

Another family lost jobs in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the holidays weren’t looking so bright.

“Toys are one of the things that get put on the back burner when you have to put food on the table and keep the lights on and pay for other necessities,” Morin said.

An elderly woman was having to stay home more due to the pandemic and was having a tough time making ends meet. So she came to the Salvation Army looking for just a little assistance.

In all three cases, the Salvation Army in Fremont was able to help provide food for families and the elderly woman and toys for the children.

The Salvation Army will help people again this Christmas and throughout the next year. Donations are being sought as the nonprofit organization prepares for the season.

Signup for food boxes and toys is set for next week. Times are from 9-11:45 a.m. and 1:30-4 p.m., Nov. 1-5 at the Salvation Army, 707 N. I St., in Fremont. People from Dodge or Burt counties can receive a food box and children up to age 12 can receive toys.

Those signing up need photo identification, like a driver’s license, state ID or passport, and proof of residency like a piece of mail or bill with their name and current address. The mail must be from a business not a personal letter from a friend. Families need identification for each child. This could be a school ID or birth certificate or Social Security card.

“We’d like to know what their income is, but we understand that everyone falls on hard times regardless of their income, especially these days,” Amber Morin said.

Lt. Rodney Morin added something else.

“We strongly encourage only one person per household show up to do the registration due to COVID restrictions,” he said.

Those who can’t make it to the Salvation Army office during those hours may call 402-721-0930, Ext. 103 and leave a message with why they weren’t able to make it along with their name and phone number.

The Salvation Army strongly encourages the public to meet the deadline.

“We can’t guarantee anything after the signup period,” Amber Morin said.

Last year, the Salvation Army didn’t have Christmas food boxes. Instead, it provided 337 households each with a ham and a HyVee food voucher.

It also provided toys for 189 families with a total of 447 children who received toys. Some received clothes and shoes they had on their list.

In 2020, the Salvation Army had a drive-thru event during which households received children’s toys in a bag.

This year, the nonprofit is returning to the Joy Shoppe. A parent or guardian will come into the Salvation Army building to shop for toys and other items in the facility’s gym.

One table will include larger toys, while another has medium-size toys, coats, clothes and stocking stuffers.

The Joy Shoppe will be open Dec. 16-17 and participants will get an appointment for one of those days when they sign up.

Dec. 13 is the deadline for toy donations.

Those wanting to donate toys may go to one of the Angel Trees in various community locations such as Fremont Mall and downtown businesses.

Trees are expected to go up around Thanksgiving.

The trees contain tags, each of which lists items a child wants for Christmas. Donors may purchase one or two items or buy all the items on the tag and place the unwrapped items in the bin at the place where they got the tag or bring them to the Salvation Army.

Donors also have the option of visiting Walmart.com/registryforgood, Morin said. They can type in the 68025 zip code and click on “Salvation Army” to find pictures of the toys, which they can buy. The toys will be shipped directly to the local Salvation Army.

Individuals and businesses also have the opportunity to “Adopt a Family.” They will be assigned a family and have the opportunity to buy gifts for the entire family.

“They can call our office if they want to do that and we can set that up for them,” she said.

Approximately 20 businesses and individuals chose that option last year.

Amber Morin said families and the elderly woman were grateful for the help they received in 2020.

“It really brings a sense of community, holiday spirit and comfort to people who are going through a hard time,” she said.

The Morins appreciate the chance to help others and are thankful for the donors.

“It’s very heartwarming to be able to support the people in our community — and it’s really because of all the people in the community who donate,” she said.

The Morins saw donor generosity in 2020.

“I think they were really responsive to our worries about not being able to have enough donations,” she said. “People were very generous and I think it really tells how close-knit our community is and how we care for one another.”

