Salvation Army Joy Shoppe to help make holidays brighter

Lt. Amber Morin was clearly delighted as she looked across the toy-laden tables.

In just a few minutes, the Salvation Army would open its Joy Shoppe, where people facing tough financial situations could select Christmas gifts for their children.

This year, Fremont’s Joy Shoppe will serve almost 400 children ages 12 and under from Dodge and Burt counties. The Salvation Army also will give out 325 food boxes with a Christmas meal.

Many donors supplied toys and other items for shoppers set to visit the Joy Shoppe on Wednesday and Thursday.

“Everyone in our community really helps us to make a good Christmas for the families in Fremont and the surrounding community,” Morin said.

Volunteer Gay Ann Fulton described the good will she’s seen.

“I am just amazed at how businesses and organizations and agencies have pulled together to help us and—as they bring it in—the joy that they have had by blessing us with it,” she said.

Morin provided some examples of community generosity.

“Wholestone Farms were able to put together $16,000 and they went shopping for toys with that for us, which is incredible,” Morin said.

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church collected more than 75 winter coats and many community churches such as First United Methodist, Peace Lutheran in Fremont and Immanuel Lutheran in Hooper took up collections.

Dodge County Realty collected 200 pairs of pajamas. Fulton said Menards collected toys and community individuals took tags off the Angel trees in town and bought gifts listed on the tags.

In addition, the Wishing Wheels group is donating more than 100 bikes, which will be given away on Dec. 21.

During the Joy Shoppe, a volunteer accompanies a parent or guardian as they shop for toys and helps put them in a cart. The parent is able to select one small-value, one medium-value and one large-value toy, an outfit and a winter coat for each child. They also receive a food box.

The food boxes contain items such as stuffing and potatoes. Along with that, the Salvation Army gives out vouchers for meat at Hy-Vee Food Store.

Morin stressed the need for helping community families, especially during the harsh economic woes of the pandemic.

“This year has been hard with COVID,” Morin said. “There have been a lot of families who are still struggling to make ends meet.”

She cites the financial strain when people miss work due to a quarantine.

“Some people who live paycheck to paycheck can’t afford to miss the time they need to quarantine,” Morin said.

She talked about the importance of volunteers.

In 2020, COVID affected numbers of volunteers helping at nonprofits. More volunteers were able to help at the Salvation Army this year.

“I was really surprised at how many different organizations, churches, school groups were willing to help come and volunteer,” Morin said.

Volunteers assembled cardboard boxes and filled them with food. They sorted toys and placed them on tables for the Joy Shoppe.

“We’ve had lot of different groups who have given us their valuable time and have been just really great,” Morin said. “Our community is really special in the fact that they really come together. If they know there’s help needed, they really step up.”

Volunteers like David Fulton enjoy helping out.

Fulton said he likes seeing parents be able to shop at the Joy Shoppe like they would at Walmart or Target.

“Last year with the pandemic, we had to basically bag up (toys and other items) for them before they came and give it to them out in the parking lot into their car,” he said.

When they got home, shoppers would open a bag to find what a volunteer guessed their child might like.

But this year, parents and guardians can choose the gifts themselves.

Gay Ann Fulton likes seeing the parents’ reactions.

“You see the smiles on their faces that they are able to then provide for their children and how the community has done that for them,” she said.

On Wednesday, Morin walked past tables loaded with toys like monster trucks, Barbie dolls, crayons, Legos, stuffed animals and bracelet-making kits. Other tables contained books or games. One area even included homemade wooden toys and doll cradles.

She said the best part is seeing all the donations and knowing they’ll be under someone’s Christmas tree this year.

Volunteer bell ringers are still needed to help raise funds that assists the Salvation Army all year long.

“We’ve been really short (of bell ringers),” Morin said.

To volunteer and sign up to be a bell ringer, visit registertoring.com, which shows the available shifts. Those who don’t have access to a computer may call the Salvation Army at 402-721-0930.

“We have a lot of available shifts for this week and next week – up until Christmas Eve,” Morin said.

Morin stayed busy Wednesday morning working with volunteers just before the Joy Shoppe opened.

And she remained excited and happy as she thought about children whose Christmases would be brighter, because of a doll or a truck and the kindness of donors and volunteers.

