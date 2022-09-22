Salvation Army plans garage sale

The Salvation Army in Fremont is having a community garage sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its location at 707 N. I St.
Several people from the community have purchased a table to sell their items. Proceeds from the table fees go to the World Services fundraiser, which will benefit different Salvation Army programs in developing countries around the world.
There will be household items, clothes, books and other items being sold by different sellers.
Tammy Real-McKeighan
News Editor
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.
