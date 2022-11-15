 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salvation Army plans Red Kettle Kickoff event

The Salvation Army will be having its Red Kettle Kickoff from 9-10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at The Salvation Army, 707 N. I St., in Fremont.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

The Salvation Army will be having its Red Kettle Kickoff from 9-10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at The Salvation Army, 707 N. I St., in Fremont.

The event will celebrate the start of the Salvation Army’s 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign.

The Fremont Middle School Choir will be performing. Dan Nelson will be introduced as the 2022 Christmas Chair. Cookies and refreshments will be served.

