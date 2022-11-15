Salvation Army plans Red Kettle Kickoff event

The Salvation Army will be having its Red Kettle Kickoff from 9-10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at The Salvation Army, 707 N. I St., in Fremont.
The event will celebrate the start of the Salvation Army’s 2022 Red Kettle Christmas Campaign.
The Fremont Middle School Choir will be performing. Dan Nelson will be introduced as the 2022 Christmas Chair. Cookies and refreshments will be served.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
