You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Salvation Army plans Vacation Bible School
View Comments

Salvation Army plans Vacation Bible School

{{featured_button_text}}
FRE Salvation Army Lts vertical.jpg

Lts. Rodney and Amber Morin are the new officers at the Salvation Army in Fremont. 

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

The Salvation Army in Fremont will have vacation Bible school from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 3-7 at Davenport Park in Fremont.

The free event is open to kids ages 6 to 12. The theme is “Indescribable” and is about creation. The event will include crafts and games. Lunch will be provided.

It’s beneficial to call or email so coordinators can get an idea of how many children will participate. When parents bring children, there will be a registration form so coordinators can get emergency contact information.

Call 402-721-0930, extension 103, or email amber.morin@usc.salvationarmy.org

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Temp gauge during school board meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News