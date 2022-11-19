Salvation Army Red Kettle drive aims high again

After an unexpectedly charitable 2021 giving season, officials with the local Fremont Salvation Army office are hoping for another year of generosity in 2022.

Salvation Army Lt. Rodney Morin said the annual Red Kettle Initiative charity drive began locally on Nov. 12 and will continue through 4 p.m. Dec. 24.

The signature bell-ringing volunteers with the iconic red kettle are stationed at four locations in Fremont and accepting donations between the hours of 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily, he said.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. All the funds we make at this time of the year carry us through the entire fiscal year,” Morin said of the red kettle effort. “We use this money for a lot of things, rental assistance, utility bill assistance, food vouchers and other emergency-need funding.”

Although the drive began on Nov. 12, an official opening ceremony for the annual charity effort was hosted by Salvation Army officials at the local offices in Fremont on Friday morning, Nov. 18.

A choir of more than two-dozen elementary school-age children provided uplifting messages of hope during a musical introduction to the event, before several local officials spoke to attendees.

Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg told those present that the red kettle charity drive brings back many memories of his childhood, and he also said the effort is aided by generous Fremont residents who donate.

“Fremont always gets close to or reaches the charity (fund) goals,” Spellerberg said.

“It shows how much of a giving community we have. It is not just the act of the (monetary) gift, it is the spirit of the volunteer and communicating with each other. In our community, it is important no one is forgotten.”

This year, there are five red kettle stations inside four businesses, Morin noted, located at: Hy-Vee on 23rd Street; Baker’s on North Bell Street; Hobby Lobby on 23rd Street; and at both entrances of the Walmart on 23rd Street.

Donations can also be dropped off during normal business hours at the Salvation Army office in Fremont, at 707 N. I St., which is at the intersection of I Street and Military Avenue, west of Broad Street.

Morin said donors can place cash or checks into the kettles, but noted for those wishing to do a digital financial transaction, a QR code is available on the signs at each station. Donors can scan the QR code with their cell phone and make a donation with a digital wallet or bank account.

The Salvation Army in Fremont raised an unusually high amount of money in 2021, Morin explained, which led the organization to set a goal of $48,000 in donations for 2022.

“Last year, we had an explosion of generosity from the Fremont community. In 2021, we raised $44,000 and our goal was only $25,000,” Morin said. “This year, our goal is $48,000. Our kettle donations were incredibly good (in 2021), whether or not the good weather played a factor; I am not sure. But, I really believe it was because Fremonters are so generous.”

Morin said the funds raised locally in the red kettle drive are always solely dedicated to the Fremont community and those families and individuals in need in the city.

“We use this money for a lot of things. It is something where the community gives (money) and it is giving back to Fremont,” he added. “All funds put into the red kettles in Fremont always stay in Fremont.”

Aside from using the revenue for rental, utility bill or food cost assistance, Morin said the money raised in November and December is tabbed for the Salvation Army hygiene pantry. The pantry provides needed hygiene products for anyone in need in the community.

“We give out an average of 500 (hygiene) products a month, along with paying rent and utilities for about four to five families per month,” Morin explained. “The Christmas-time donations, that money can be used however the Salvation Army needs it … it goes directly into our general fund.”

The Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive is only one facet of the holiday season charity happening around Fremont and Dodge County, said Michelle Padilla, executive director of the non-profit Fremont Family Coalition.

Padilla said charity efforts and helping those in need is a “collective effort” in Dodge County, and her agency along with organizations such as the United Way, team together with many other different entities to help.

“(Charity) is truly a collective effort with all the organizations,” Padilla added. “We are sort of the ‘convener’ that brings resources to the community. We are being supportive to all the other efforts.

“I think the (Salvation Army) covers a gap for families in need,” Padilla said. “I think it is well-needed and well-received.”

Dan Nelson, a longtime Salvation Army volunteer and associate, is the chairperson for this year’s red kettle advisory committee. He also spoke to the attendees at Friday’s event, describing his first experience with the organization in 1952.

Nelson said the Fremont office has been a lifeline for many in need across the Dodge County region.

“There have been a lot of people who have been in (this building) with really needy requests,” Nelson recalled. “And the Salvation Army has stepped up. All of us have had cold feet ringing the bell, but people step up with a smile and pass currency to us.”