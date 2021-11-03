Salvation Army seeks bell ringers

Lt. Rodney Morin hopes people listen for the sound of the bell.

Morin is an officer at Fremont’s Salvation Army, which is launching its Red Kettle campaign. During the holiday season, bell-ringing volunteers will take their places near kettles at different locations in the city.

The public is invited to drop some donations into those kettles, the proceeds of which help the nonprofit, charitable organization throughout the year.

“When you hear those bells ringing, it’s not your ears ringing. It’s those bells ringing, he said. “And those are just a little reminder to help support the Salvation Army with putting a little bit into that kettle so we can help our friends here in the neighborhood be able to receive their gifts from our organization and it’s all because of donors like you.”

The first day of bell ringing is Nov. 12. Volunteers can be found at Hobby Lobby and HyVee Food Store. After Thanksgiving, volunteers also will be at Walmart and Baker’s.

“Volunteers are always needed, especially at high-traffic locations like HyVee and Walmart,” Morin said. “We ask volunteers to take a minimum of two-hour shifts.”

To register to be a volunteer, visit: registertoring.com. Volunteers can pick locations and times from that site. Volunteers also can call 402-721-0930, extension 104. Individuals and groups are welcome to participate.

All locations, aside from HyVee, are outside locations. HyVee slots are filling quickly, he said.

The fundraising goal is $32,000 for kettles this season.

“This is our main fundraiser that supports our programs all year long,” said Lt. Amber Morin.

The public is invited to the kettle kickoff, which starts at 9 a.m., Nov. 19 inside the Salvation Army building, 707 N. I St. The Fremont Middle School Choir will perform some carols. Refreshments will be served.

Amber Morin said funds raised will help support the Salvation Army’s food pantry, which also supplies hygiene items and cleaning supplies, along with seasonal assistance and back-to-school items.

More information is available by calling the Salvation Army.

