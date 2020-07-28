Salvation Army seeks donations for its food pantry

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Salvation Army’s food pantry supply in Fremont is running low on certain items.

The following items are out of stock or are running low in the pantry: Helper meals (i.e. hamburger, tuna), stuffing mix, rice, pudding/Jell-O, potatoes (canned, pouches), pork and beans, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, ramen, canned tomatoes (stewed, whole, diced).

If you are able to donate these items, you can drop them off at 707 N. I St. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0