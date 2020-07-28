Salvation Army seeks donations for its food pantry
Salvation Army seeks donations for its food pantry

Salvation Army logo

The Salvation Army in Fremont is seeking donations of fans for those in need. It also is accepting monetary donations. During the summer, donations typically decline.

 Tammy Real-McKeighan, Fremont Tribune

The Salvation Army’s food pantry supply in Fremont is running low on certain items.

The following items are out of stock or are running low in the pantry: Helper meals (i.e. hamburger, tuna), stuffing mix, rice, pudding/Jell-O, potatoes (canned, pouches), pork and beans, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, ramen, canned tomatoes (stewed, whole, diced).

If you are able to donate these items, you can drop them off at 707 N. I St. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

