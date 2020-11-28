Salvation Army seeks toy shop donations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Many times, it lists 100 of a certain item being needed such as a Barbie doll or selected types of story books.

Donors can choose which items they’d like to buy and then purchase them and the toys will be shipped to the local Salvation Army.

Morin said donors also can look at the list if they want to buy the toys themselves and drop them off at the Salvation Army. If they wish to drop off an unwrapped toy, they’re asked to call the local organization and make an appointment due to the pandemic.

The Salvation Army also has Angel Trees in local businesses: Scooters, Fremont Mall, Village Inn, Jensen Tire & Auto, and Cara Colvert State Farm.

Each tag represents a child and the specific things that youngster would like to receive. The donor takes the tag and shops for that child. Donors then take the gifts — unwrapped — back to the location where they selected the tag.

Last year, the Salvation Army gave toys to 400 children.

“We are expecting that number to be higher this year, because the need is greater,” Morin said.

Many families already have signed up to receive toys. The Salvation Army is scheduling times for recipients to obtain the toys.