Salvation Army seeks toy shop donations

Lt. Amber Morin knows toys are important to kids — especially at Christmas.
So the Salvation Army officer hopes Fremont area residents will donate toys to the organization’s Joy Shoppe. Donors can buy and drop off toys at participating businesses or donate through a contactless method.
Morin anticipates an even bigger need this year than in the past.
“It’s especially important this year, because of COVID-19,” Morin said. “It has affected so many families. So we’re expecting the need to be so much greater.”
Toys are being collected for children ages 0 to 12.
“If people are wondering what kind of toys to purchase, we do have a Walmart registry,” she said.
This also allows for contactless toy donations for those concerned about going shopping amid the pandemic.
Would-be donors can visit walmart.com/registryforgood and look under “Find a cause in your community.” The Salvation Army in Fremont’s listing shows up. Morin said donors also can type in the local 68025 zip code to find the local organization’s page on the site.
The page shows pictures of toys and winter wear, the costs — and in many cases — how many items are needed. It indicates out-of-stock items.
Many times, it lists 100 of a certain item being needed such as a Barbie doll or selected types of story books.
Donors can choose which items they’d like to buy and then purchase them and the toys will be shipped to the local Salvation Army.
Morin said donors also can look at the list if they want to buy the toys themselves and drop them off at the Salvation Army. If they wish to drop off an unwrapped toy, they’re asked to call the local organization and make an appointment due to the pandemic.
The Salvation Army also has Angel Trees in local businesses: Scooters, Fremont Mall, Village Inn, Jensen Tire & Auto, and Cara Colvert State Farm.
Each tag represents a child and the specific things that youngster would like to receive. The donor takes the tag and shops for that child. Donors then take the gifts — unwrapped — back to the location where they selected the tag.
Last year, the Salvation Army gave toys to 400 children.
“We are expecting that number to be higher this year, because the need is greater,” Morin said.
Many families already have signed up to receive toys. The Salvation Army is scheduling times for recipients to obtain the toys.
“We are taking safety precautions for COVID,” Morin said. “We’re limiting how many people are in our building at one time and we’re pre-bagging the toys. So we’ll need volunteers to help bag toys.”
Those wishing to volunteer can email Morin at amber.morin@usc.salvationarmy.org or call 402-721-0930.
