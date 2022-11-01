 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salvation Army to begin sign-up time for Christmas assistance

Tammy Real-McKeighan, Fremont Tribune

The Salvation Army will be having Christmas assistance sign-ups from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:3-4:30 p.m. Nov. 7-11 at the Fremont Salvation Army, 707 N. I St., in Fremont.

Assistance is available for Dodge and Burt County residents to help with a Christmas meal for families and individuals, and toys for children 12 and under.

Individuals must bring an ID for everyone in the household (state ID or driver’s license, school ID, passport, birth certificate, Social Security card, etc.), proof of address, proof of income, an idea of what their child wants/needs, and clothing sizes.

Only one person per family is asked to attend the sign-up.

