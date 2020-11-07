Salvation Army to kickoff holidays with Red Kettle event this weekend

The Salvation Army of Fremont will begin its holiday season with the Red Kettle Kickoff this weekend.

The event will start at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Salvation Army parking lot at 707 N. I St.

Along with hot chocolate and doughnuts, the event will feature live music from the Salvation Army Brass Band and comments from Mayor Scott Getzschman.

“As long as people have their masks and everything, which we will require masks to be worn at this event, they can come in and take a tour of our building if they’d like, they can always ask questions and things like that,” Lt. Rodney Morin. “So that’s really what we’re looking to do tomorrow in a nutshell.”

On Monday, the Salvation Army will begin its Red Kettle campaign for the holiday season. Volunteers can sign up to ring the bell for donations by visiting registertoring.com or calling the Salvation Army at 402-721-0930.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As well as giving in person outside businesses, Morin said donors can visit fremontredkettle.org to donate.