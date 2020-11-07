Salvation Army to kickoff holidays with Red Kettle event this weekend

The Salvation Army of Fremont will begin its holiday season with the Red Kettle Kickoff this weekend.
The event will start at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Salvation Army parking lot at 707 N. I St.
Along with hot chocolate and doughnuts, the event will feature live music from the Salvation Army Brass Band and comments from Mayor Scott Getzschman.
“As long as people have their masks and everything, which we will require masks to be worn at this event, they can come in and take a tour of our building if they’d like, they can always ask questions and things like that,” Lt. Rodney Morin. “So that’s really what we’re looking to do tomorrow in a nutshell.”
On Monday, the Salvation Army will begin its Red Kettle campaign for the holiday season. Volunteers can sign up to ring the bell for donations by visiting registertoring.com or calling the Salvation Army at 402-721-0930.
As well as giving in person outside businesses, Morin said donors can visit fremontredkettle.org to donate.
“And that’s a way they can donate without having to leave their homes if they are easily susceptible to COVID or anything like that,” he said.
Morin said monetary donations are preferred, but with Christmas coming up, donors can give toys, preferably unwrapped and brand new.
“If they have any questions about which toys to donate, they can always give us a call at the Salvation Army and talk to my wife, Amber,” he said. “She’s leading our toy shop, and she would be able to give donors an idea of what families in the community are looking for for our children this Christmas.”
With the Salvation Army of Fremont helping more than 550 families affected by COVID-19, Morin said he wants attendees at this weekend’s event to realize that even $1 can make a difference.
“We can use even change to help brighten someone’s day and to help them with whatever they need ... the need for donations to the Red Kettle effort is greater than it ever has been before,” he said. “There’s more of a need in just what we have seen.”
