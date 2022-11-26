Salvation Army Toy Drive sets record for applicants

In what Salvation Army officials in Fremont are calling an unprecedented year of need, more than 200 families with more than 500 total children will be receiving gifts, food and grocery vouchers this holiday season.

Lt. Amber Morin, lead coordinator for the Salvation Army Toy Drive in Fremont, said the 2022 recipient list is much larger than normal.

“This year, we already have more than children signed up, that is more than we’ve ever had,” she said. “We knew the need would be a need this year. I think with the prices of everything going up, people are faced with choices of whether to pay their bills and buy food or get presents. The Salvation Army helps out struggling families.”

With such a high demand for aid this holiday season, Amber said the Salvation Army is still in dire need of donations of money and toys. People can help in many ways, she added.

The iconic Red Kettle Initiative is in full swing in the community, with four stores in the city hosting five total bell-ringing donation locations. New, unwrapped toys can also be dropped off at the Salvation Army office during business hours. The office is at the northwest corner of the intersection of Military Avenue and I Street.

Sign-ups and applications to be a recipient of toys, food and vouchers are over, Amber added, with the application period being conducted in early November and now closed.

She said more than 200 total families were chosen to receive aid, with a total of 500 children among those 200 families.

“Each child gets one small toy, one medium toy, one large toy, stocking stuffers as well as books and clothing,” Amber said.

“We also do a food voucher at Hy-Vee, as well as a meat donation. Wholestone Farms provides us with the meat, usually a ham but sometimes it is a pork loin.”

Amber said the program is funded in multiple manners, with donations from the prior year’s Red Kettle campaign being used, but also from additional monetary donations as well as donors giving the organization new toys to disburse.

She said there is a dire need for more money and toys this year.

“Definitely, we will need more donations,” she said. “(People) can bring in new and unwrapped toys to our office or drop off monetary donations or give at the red kettle sites.”

The Salvation Army in Fremont raised an unusually high amount of money in 2021, Morin explained, which led the organization to set a goal of $48,000 in donations for 2022.

Lt. Rodney Morin, who is Amber’s husband and lead coordinator for the Red Kettle Initiative this year, said the entity has high hopes for donations to the red kettles this year.

“Last year, we had an explosion of generosity from the Fremont community. In 2021, we raised $44,000 and our goal was only $25,000,” Rodney said. “This year, our goal is $48,000. Our kettle donations were incredibly good (in 2021), whether or not the good weather played a factor; I am not sure. But, I really believe it was because Fremonters are so generous.”

Rodney said the funds raised locally in the red kettle drive are always solely dedicated to the Fremont community and those families and individuals in need in the city.

This year, there are five red kettle stations inside four businesses, Rodney noted, located at Hy-Vee on 23rd Street; Baker’s on North Bell Street, Hobby Lobby on 23rd Street, and at both entrances of the Walmart on 23rd Street.

Donations can also be dropped off during normal business hours at the Salvation Army office in Fremont, 707 N. I St., which is at the intersection of I Street and Military Avenue, west of Broad Street.

Amber said another way to donate is to utilize “Angel Trees,” which will be set up after Thanksgiving and located in multiple locations around Fremont.

There will be “Angel Trees” inside Fremont Mall, the Walmart on 23rd Street, the Scooters Coffee on West 23rd Street as well as The Village Inn restaurant, also on 23rd Street.

The “Angel Trees” have name tags hanging from branches with wishes from children in the program. Patrons and donors can take a name tag, shop for the wish list, then drop the new and unwrapped toys off either at the Salvation Army office or back to the original business where they got the name tag from the “Angel Tree.”

Both Rodney and Amber Morin stated they’re elated at the generosity of the Dodge County community.

“One of the biggest donors is Wholestone Farms,” Amber Morin noted. “They provide all the meat and also do a lot of toy donations for us, too.”

Katie Sinclair, vice president of marketing and international sales for Wholestone Farms, said since the company’s formation in 2019 after taking over the old Hormel facility, they have partnered with the local Salvation Army.

“Wholestone Farms is a farmer-owner business, and we believe in being good partners with our community and in giving back,” Sinclair said. “The Salvation Army is a very selfless organization that does so much with what it receives. They do great work with food insecurity, and also bringing joy to families in what should be a happy and magical time of the year.”

Sinclair said the company is finalizing this year’s meat donation for the Salvation Army, but noted they also acquire and donate toys to the effort and many employees do cash donations, which Wholestone Farms matches.

Amber and Rodney Morin both said thanks goes to many local businesses, charity organizations as well as Hy-Vee, which provides monetary-equivalent food vouchers that are disbursed to families in the program based on the size of family and number of family members in need.

“We want to be there for families in need,” Amber said.