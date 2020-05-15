Sampter's 95 anniversary Chamber event to be hosted on Facebook Live

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Missel said the store has expanded its hours as it practices social distancing, wipes down its counter and door handles and provides hand sanitizer for customers.

Lea said for the Chamber of Commerce, the virtual coffees have become the new norm.

“We had a couple virtual ribbon-cuttings, where it’s just one of us there introducing folks to the business owners and still trying to get the word out,” she said. “So we’ve used Facebook as our platform, but then we share it in our newsletter or on our website as well afterward, just to try to get the word out to as many people as possible.”

But Lea said the Chamber of Commerce has been “rolling with the punches,” as has the public.

“They’ve still been really engaged, which is great, because the number-one thing we were worried about is we didn’t want to lose that connection, the networking,” she said. “It’s still happening, it just looks a little different right now.”

Lea said because people have so much time on their hands, the Chamber of Commerce’s online events have been great for engaging their audience.