Sampter's 95 anniversary Chamber event to be hosted on Facebook Live

Although a Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce event for Sampter’s was in the works for months, owner Bob Missel said plans had to be changed.
“As we saw the pandemic unfold, we questioned even doing anything,” he said. “And then with a conversation between some of the Chamber folks, they suggested a virtual coffee, so that’s what we’re going to do.”
Sampter’s 95th Anniversary Virtual Chamber Coffee will be start at 9:30 a.m. Friday. The clothing store’s event will be livestreamed on the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.
“We’ll be talking about Sampter’s and our history in the community and what we offer today and just kind of helping to celebrate the partnership between business and community,” Missel said.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tara Lea said the public is welcome to grab a cup of coffee and tune in to the event, which will be posted to the page after it goes live.
“I’ll be there interviewing Bob to find out about the history of Sampter’s and just more about the store and how far it’s come in the 95 years,” she said. “So it’s not quite the same as being together, but at least folks will get to learn a lot about it.”
Viewers are welcome to ask questions for Lea and Missel in the chat during the event or beforehand by emailing Lea at tara@fremontne.org.
“So one of my other Chamber team members will be there with me behind the camera so she can holler out the questions that folks might have,” she said. “Of course, they can offer words of congratulations and all that stuff too, because Mr. Missel will be looking at all of that afterward.”
Missel’s grandfather, Gerald Sampter, opened the business at 517 N. Main St. in May 1925, previously working for his brother-in-law, who also owned a clothing store downtown.
“The tradition kind of began, and we’ve been blessed to be here throughout those years,” Missel said. “I then took it over from my grandfather in 1984 and raised a family here in Fremont.”
The building that Sampter’s is in was built in 1890 by Gerald Sampter’s great-grandfather, who also had a clothing store inside. After his passing, Gerald Sampter bought the building back when he came of age.
“So our clothing footprint here in Fremont goes way, way back,” Missel said. “And we’ve been blessed to serve the greater Fremont community for all those years.”
Fans of Sampter’s come from all across the country, as Missel said some of his best customers come from states like California and Pennsylvania.
“It’s just incredible,” he said. “People come back for holidays and those sorts of things and make a point to do their shopping with us.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Missel said the store has expanded its hours as it practices social distancing, wipes down its counter and door handles and provides hand sanitizer for customers.
Lea said for the Chamber of Commerce, the virtual coffees have become the new norm.
“We had a couple virtual ribbon-cuttings, where it’s just one of us there introducing folks to the business owners and still trying to get the word out,” she said. “So we’ve used Facebook as our platform, but then we share it in our newsletter or on our website as well afterward, just to try to get the word out to as many people as possible.”
But Lea said the Chamber of Commerce has been “rolling with the punches,” as has the public.
“They’ve still been really engaged, which is great, because the number-one thing we were worried about is we didn’t want to lose that connection, the networking,” she said. “It’s still happening, it just looks a little different right now.”
Lea said because people have so much time on their hands, the Chamber of Commerce’s online events have been great for engaging their audience.
“We don’t want them to forget about all the wonderful businesses that we have right here in Fremont and want them to continue to go out and support those businesses, whether it be going to the local businesses online, their websites and ordering there, or just stopping by,” she said.
But even though many are staying inside, Missel said he still believes events like those that the Chamber of Commerce holds should continue to take place, even online.
“I think it’s important to still carry on, go forward with those traditions that we’re all used to,” he said. “And this is a way of allowing us to still say, ‘Hey, we’re here. Thank you to our customers, thank you to the community for supporting us all these years.’”
