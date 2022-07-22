Sand Sculptures on Main event set Saturday

You won’t have to go to a beach to see sand sculptures this weekend.

Instead, you can head to downtown Fremont for Sand Sculptures on Main.

The public is invited to the free event from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 23 in the northwest corner parking lot at Sixth Street and Park Avenue.

MainStreet of Fremont is hosting the event and downtown businesses are supporting local teams from schools, which will build the sculptures.

Attendees can watch teams build the sculptures and vote for their favorite.

Whoever wins the public vote will receive a cash donation toward their group.

Teams include: Bergan Cheer and Dance; Trinity Lutheran School; Midland University; Fremont High School Key Club; North Bend High School Cheer and Dance Team.

Cash donations include: first place, $1,000; second place, $500; third place, $300.

Each group receives $100 for participating.

In addition, photos will be taken of the sculptures and posted on the MainStreet Facebook page. A social media prize of $200 will be awarded to the group whose sculpture wins the most likes.

Sponsors include: Abe Krasne Home Furnishings, Allo Communications, Dodge County Realty Group, FNBO, Great Plains Communications, Sid Dillon Chevrolet, Fremont and Dodge County Convention and Visitors Bureau. The Fremont Business Improvement District (BID) provided a grant for cash prizes for the teams.

The event also will include an area with sand so spectators can try their hand at building their own sand sculptures.

This marks the second time for a sand sculpture contest in downtown Fremont. The last one was in 2019.

Also during 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Crazy Days is taking place downtown.

“There will be all sorts of sales,” said Melissa Powell, MainStreet executive director. “We’re going to have some food trucks out. Lots of fun things going on downtown.”

In addition, a new downtown speaker system has been installed so visitors will be able to hear music played in the area to add to the fun.

Powell encourages the public to attend the sand sculpture event.

“It’s a great activity that everyone can be involved in by voting and by trying their hand at their own sand castle and rooting on the teams that are going to be down here,” Powell said. “It’s a great way to incorporate the businesses with the schools and it really adds to the community for downtown.”