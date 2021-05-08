Sandy Renner appreciates educating, leading nurses at Heritage at Shalimar Gardens

"That just allowed me to work more with community and family versus being a charge nurse, you work basically for the resident," she said. "But having that management role, you can work with their families and community."

In taking the leadership position, Renner said like many roles in healthcare, it didn't come easy at first.

"Even today, you have your good days and your bad days," she said. "But I would say I felt pretty comfortable because I was in the nursing role for a good amount of time."

Renner moved from Omaha to Linwood with her husband, Brad, where they live today. The two have two daughters and two grandchildren.

Around six years ago, Renner decided to take the director position at Heritage.

"I was looking just for a change because I was at my other position for over eight years," she said. "Before, I was in a skilled community, and this was assisted living, so it was a different challenge."

In her role, Renner works with residents, families and physicians to make sure they're getting the care they need along with her work in education of the nursing staff.