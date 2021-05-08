Sandy Renner appreciates educating, leading nurses at Heritage at Shalimar Gardens

As education for nurses is one of her roles at the Heritage at Shalimar Gardens, Sandy Renner said the COVID-19 pandemic had instructions changing daily for her and her team.
"It was always constantly changing, and that made everybody second guess themselves," she said. "So that was the biggest thing at the beginning, was just providing them with the tools, the education, the training and reassurance."
For more than six years, Renner has worked as director of healthcare for the Fremont assisted living facility, where she leads the nursing department and staff.
Renner has 25 years of experience as a nurse, and said her interest in the field developed while attending the College of Saint Mary in Omaha.
"I just found that nursing seemed to be very diverse, with a lot of different options to care for people in different spectrums," she said.
After graduation, Renner worked as a charge nurse in geriatrics at a skilled facility, where she said she would get to form bonds with her patients.
"Some of them were able to go back home, and some were at end-of-life," she said. "So it was just making that bond with them and making sure they had what they needed to be comfortable."
Over the years, Renner moved up to work as assistant director of healthcare and director of healthcare at the facility.
"That just allowed me to work more with community and family versus being a charge nurse, you work basically for the resident," she said. "But having that management role, you can work with their families and community."
In taking the leadership position, Renner said like many roles in healthcare, it didn't come easy at first.
"Even today, you have your good days and your bad days," she said. "But I would say I felt pretty comfortable because I was in the nursing role for a good amount of time."
Renner moved from Omaha to Linwood with her husband, Brad, where they live today. The two have two daughters and two grandchildren.
Around six years ago, Renner decided to take the director position at Heritage.
"I was looking just for a change because I was at my other position for over eight years," she said. "Before, I was in a skilled community, and this was assisted living, so it was a different challenge."
In her role, Renner works with residents, families and physicians to make sure they're getting the care they need along with her work in education of the nursing staff.
"We update education minimally every year for some things, so it could be for new staff or established staff," she said. "It's just so they are competent in providing care to our residents, and education is kind of ongoing, all the time."
With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Renner said she took on a new role with her education training.
"The unknown brings fear, so it was constant training with personal protective equipment and the reassurance that, 'You have the confidence, you can do this,'" she said. "And with kind of the mental health of it, having them wrap their heads around it that we can get through this."
But over the last 14 months, Renner said she couldn't be more proud of her staff.
"I think we've done an awesome, awesome job here taking care of the residents during the whole pandemic, keeping them healthy and safe here in the environment," she said.
At Heritage, Renner said she's been able to form long-last relationships with not only the residents and their families, but the nurses on her staff as well.
"Being a nurse means understanding and compassion and looking at the whole resident, meaning physical and mental health, especially during this pandemic," she said. "They put everyone else in front of them and make sure everybody else gets everything they need."