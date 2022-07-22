Santa and Mrs. Claus to make appearance at library's storytime at Fremont Mall

Keene Memorial Library’s Out & About Storytime will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Fremont Mall, 860 E. 23rd St.
This Out & About Storytime will be a Christmas in July celebration. There will be stories, songs and some fun activities.
Santa and Mrs. Clause will be stopping by to check-in on all the kids in Fremont.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today