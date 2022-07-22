 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Santa and Mrs. Claus to make appearance at library's storytime at Fremont Mall

Mall exterior

The exterior of the Fremont Mall, which was constructed in 1966.

 Courtesy photo

Keene Memorial Library’s Out & About Storytime will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at the Fremont Mall, 860 E. 23rd St.

This Out & About Storytime will be a Christmas in July celebration. There will be stories, songs and some fun activities.

Santa and Mrs. Clause will be stopping by to check-in on all the kids in Fremont.

