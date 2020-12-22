Santa has gotten some help from his elves

Admittedly, Michael Hayden is never bored.

The Fremont drywaller has stayed extra busy in December while wearing Santa attire and giving out free toys on Bell Street.

Late Saturday afternoon, Santa waved at passing motorists, who honked their horns, when he wasn’t hugging kids, pausing for photos and handing out toys that had filled the front seat and back part of his pickup truck.

But besides dry walling — his full-time job — and playing Santa, Hayden has been helping care for four children under age 8, whose mom, Dezarae Zammetti, recently gave birth to his 19th great-grandchild.

“There’s never a dull moment in my house,” Hayden said.

But he has a loyal crew.

He’s previously had his 7-year-old grandson, Domanic Zammetti, and 8-year-old niece, Madison Henke, dress as elves and help as he’s portrayed Santa.

His 4-year-old great-granddaughter, Maya Minor, who has elf apparel, has wanted to go, too.

But Hayden said she’s an elf in training.

Hayden’s daughter, Alexiss Zammetti, added that elves don’t go out until they’re at least 5.