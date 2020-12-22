 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa has gotten some help from his elves
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Santa has gotten some help from his elves

{{featured_button_text}}
FRE Girl with mask and Santa.jpg

Jayden Maxell gets a hug from Santa on Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of Baby Huey's BBQ. Michael Hayden, who's been serving as the red-suited good guy, has been giving out lots of toys this month.

 TAMMY REAL-MCKEIGHAN, Fremont Tribune

Admittedly, Michael Hayden is never bored.

The Fremont drywaller has stayed extra busy in December while wearing Santa attire and giving out free toys on Bell Street.

Late Saturday afternoon, Santa waved at passing motorists, who honked their horns, when he wasn’t hugging kids, pausing for photos and handing out toys that had filled the front seat and back part of his pickup truck.

But besides dry walling — his full-time job — and playing Santa, Hayden has been helping care for four children under age 8, whose mom, Dezarae Zammetti, recently gave birth to his 19th great-grandchild.

“There’s never a dull moment in my house,” Hayden said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

But he has a loyal crew.

He’s previously had his 7-year-old grandson, Domanic Zammetti, and 8-year-old niece, Madison Henke, dress as elves and help as he’s portrayed Santa.

His 4-year-old great-granddaughter, Maya Minor, who has elf apparel, has wanted to go, too.

But Hayden said she’s an elf in training.

Hayden’s daughter, Alexiss Zammetti, added that elves don’t go out until they’re at least 5.

“It’s hard for them to keep their focus,” she said. “It’s hard to keep them entertained.”

But Maya may be granted her wish to play an elf in 2021 as her great-granddad hopes to be Santa again next year.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Thunderstorms blast Omaha with high winds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News