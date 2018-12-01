Residents at the Heritage at Shalimar Gardens will again be visited by Santa during the annual Santa’s Village open house event at the local senior living community on Dec. 6.
The annual event serves as a holiday party for residents — with family members joining them for the festivities — as well as an opportunity for members of the public to have their children’s photographs taken with Santa and his reindeer.
This year’s Santa’s Village will begin at 4:30 p.m. and continue until 7:30 p.m.
The holiday event also features live music performances by the Fremont TriTones as well as the FHS Chorale — who will be caroling from door to door within the facility.
Along with providing local children the chance to get their picture taken with Santa for free — this year they will also get to meet a few of his trusty chauffeurs.
“We will have live reindeer this year,” Shelly Everitt, senior living counselor at Shalimar Gardens, said.
Kids and families will also be able to take photos with the reindeer — which aren’t coming from the North Pole — but instead from the Stable Productions exotic animal ranch in Seneca, Nebraska.
According to Everitt, along with serving as a de facto holiday party for Heritage at Shalimar Gardens residents and their families, the event also provides what she sees as a community service.
“Every parent or guardian loves to have those photos of their kids with Santa, especially once they get older,” she said. “So we want to give people that opportunity for free, while also providing a fun and festive atmosphere.”
While Santa’s Village provides plenty of fun for the community — in the past it has proved to be a particularly special event for residents at Heritage at Shalimar Gardens.
“I went into one of the resident’s rooms earlier and said, ‘are you coming down, Santa is coming’, and she was super excited,” Kayla Lundry, care staff member at Heritage, said during the event in 2017. “So I brought her down, and that was my highlight of the night, just seeing how excited she was about it.”
Lundry, who has been working at The Heritage since August 2017, said she enjoys all of the Christmas decorations put up at the community for the holiday season, and the caring atmosphere.
“All the decorations they have put up are amazing, and everyone is so caring around here it is just a perfect fit,” she said.
This year’s Santa’s Village is also special because it will give community members a look into the newly improved interior spaces at Heritage at Shalimar Gardens after the facility underwent a half-a-million dollar upgrade earlier this year.
The interior upgrades included a fresh coat of paint, the replacement of brass fixtures, carpet and furniture throughout the common spaces at the assisted living facility.
“We already had an open house, but Santa’s Village is another great opportunity to show off the upgrades,” Everitt said. “Everything is bright, shiny, clean and new.”