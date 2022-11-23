Santa with a badge: Dodge County law enforcement again helps at the holidays

The two main law enforcement agencies in Dodge County are once again stepping up for families in need this holiday season.

Both the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Fremont Police Department are deep into their respective Christmas-time charity clothing and toy drives, with gifts expected to be delivered to local families by Dec. 20.

Fremont Police Sgt. Kurt Pafford said the department has been doing “Shop with a Cop” for about 25 years. The program provides winter clothes and toys to families from 11 different campuses within the Fremont Public Schools district.

“We will shop the last week of November, and we shop at Walmart in Fremont. Families are chosen through the Fremont Public Schools. They identify those who could be in need,” Pafford explained. “We take one family from each of the 11 campuses except the high school.”

The “Shop with a Cop” program involves police officers physically shopping with the families in need inside Walmart, Pafford explained, with children and parents selecting the items.

While toys and games are part of the donations, Pafford said the main focus of the effort is to provide children with much-needed winter clothes.

“We focus on what these kids need to get them through the cold weather months,” he said. “We also save some money for a toy or a game. We make sure they have everything they need to stay warm.”

None of the funds for the program come from public revenue sources or taxpayer dollars, Pafford stressed, adding that all funds are raised from the public and charitable organizations through the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 37, in Fremont.

At the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the “Stuff the Cruiser” program is entering its seventh year helping local families with similar gifts and products as the police department.

Dodge County sheriff’s Sgt. Brie Frank, who is the lead coordinator for the “Stuff the Cruiser” effort, said like the police department, the sheriff’s effort is aided by local school districts, which nominate families.

“We do it annually. We raise the money and get donations from the public for winter wear and toys,” Frank said. “There are no income guidelines. The only requirement is you live in or go to school in Dodge County.”

Frank said in the first six years of the program, the sheriff’s office staff worked with local schools to identify families in need.

Now, though, the program has grown to unseen levels of need, and in addition to school officials identifying families, the public can nominate someone to receive donations.

Frank said the sheriff’s office version of the charity drive was theorized by former Dodge County Sheriff Steve Hespen, who wanted to help families in need who live outside the city limits of Fremont and are in more remote areas of the county like Hooper, Scribner and North Bend.

“(Hespen) at the time thought there was a need in the wider county to provide a Christmas for those in need,” Frank explained. “He kind of wanted to go outside the city of Fremont. In our first year, we actually delivered presents to about 35 families. Now, we’re getting too big to deliver. We serve about 65 to 75 families. And we can’t deliver the gifts, so they are picked up.”

The “Stuff the Cruiser” effort also focuses on winter and warm clothing, such as coats, socks, underwear, gloves and hats. Toys are part of the drive, too, but Frank said many children need clothing to handle Nebraska’s brutal winters and infamous biting winds.

The sheriff’s office is accepting donations up until Friday, Dec. 16, Frank said, with gifts to be ready for pick up no later than Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Both Pafford and Frank said the charity efforts are appreciated by the families who benefit from the donations; they also said the generosity of the Dodge County community is critical and welcome.

“We are so benefited by our community,” Frank said. “The Dodge County community always comes out for us and helps the community.”

Pafford said many entities and residents donate to the police department effort, something he and police officers, dispatchers and staff are grateful for.

“It is a well-received program,” Pafford added. “A lot of kids may have a very slim Christmas if it wasn’t for this effort.”