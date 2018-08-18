Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Nebraska Fish and Fishing, 11 a.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, shelter behind park office. Participants will learn about Nebraska fish, practice casting and make a fish print. A park entry permit is required. For more information, call 402-727-2922 or email bobbi.holm@nebraska.gov.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime Yoga, 2 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Pre-registration is encouraged due to a class limit of 15 people. For more information or to pre-register, call 402-727-2694 or email sonia.vanderworth@fremontne.gov.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 7:30 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Baker’s, 1531 N. Bell St., Fremont. To schedule an appointment, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Bergan Family Mass and Dinner, 5 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series featuring Holy Rocka Rollaz, 7 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Auditorium. FMES memberships are $50 for adults, $25 for students and $110 for families. For more information, call 402-941-6061.
Narcotics Anonymous Point of Freedom Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Snyder City Auditorium. To schedule an appointment, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Nielsen Community Center, 200 Anna Stalp Ave., West Point. To schedule an appointment, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Library Board meeting, 3:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Planning Commission, 4:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.