Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
16th Annual Catholic Daughters Cookie Walk, 8 a.m. to noon, Delaney Hall, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont. Mrs. Claus will be visiting the cookie walk.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Stuff the Cruiser event, 10 a.m. to noon, Dollar General Store, North Bend. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting donations of new toys, winter wear and clothing that will be delivered to families.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Stuff the Cruiser event, 1-3 p.m., Dollar General Store, Hooper. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting donations of new toys, winter wear and clothing that will be delivered to families.
Stuff the Cruiser event, 3:30-5 p.m., Dollar General Store, East Military Avenue, Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office will be collecting donations of new toys, winter wear and clothing that will be delivered to families.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Soup & Pie Feed, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Air Boat Club, 3159 Big Island Road, Fremont. A $10 donation will be accepted for ages 11 and older. A $5 donation will be accepted for ages 10 and younger. Bring your own beverages. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Aerie 200 breakfast, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast will be cooked to order. All proceeds will go to Aerie-supported charities. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, 1:30-3 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, Fremont. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the park for pictures with goody bags. Those attending are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to a local food bank.
Back to Bethlehem, 5-7:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Those who attend can walk through a re-creation of the streets of Bethlehem, munch on treats, make crafts, pet live animals and post a prayer on a special tree. Various groups will provide music and CDs of the Christmas story are available. The public is invited and admission is free.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sisters and Survivors Support Group, noon, Dunklau Conference Room, Methodist Fremont Health. The support group is for women on the cancer journey and beyond. Lunch is provided.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fremont Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont.
Fremont After 5 Christian Women’s Club, 6:45 p.m., Midland University dining hall, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.