Saturday calendar

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

MondayTOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sisters and Survivors Support Group, noon, Methodist Fremont Health’s Dunklau Conference Room, Fremont. The meeting is for women on the cancer journey and beyond. The facilitator is Carmen Heller, registered nurse. Lunch is provided.

Choose Your Own Adventure Book Club, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for kids of all ages.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.