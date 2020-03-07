Saturday calendar

Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Dr. Suess’ 116th Birthday Read Across America Day celebration, 10-11:30 a.m., NP Dodge, 1037 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Special reading guests will include The Cat in the Hat, Thing 1 and Thing 2.
Victory Marine Open House Boat Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is free.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday steak night, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. New York Strip will be served. Everyone is welcome.
“Noises Off,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets are available by phone at 402-941-6399 (2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday) and online at www.midlandu.edu/tickets.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Music by Whiskey Alibi Band, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom. Everyone is welcome. There is a $5 cover charge. Children 12 and under receive free admission.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAlcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
You have free articles remaining.
Victory Marine Open House Boat Show, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is free.
Corn hole tournament, 1 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Registration begins at noon.
“Noises Off,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors. Tickets are available by phone at 402-941-6399 (2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday) and online at www.midlandu.edu/tickets.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayTOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sisters and Survivors Support Group, noon, Methodist Fremont Health’s Dunklau Conference Room, Fremont. The meeting is for women on the cancer journey and beyond. The facilitator is Carmen Heller, registered nurse. Lunch is provided.
Choose Your Own Adventure Book Club, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for kids of all ages.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Fremont After 5 Christian Women’s Club, 6:45 p.m., Midland University dining hall, Fremont.
Eagles Aerie 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.