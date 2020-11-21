Saturday calendar

Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Fremont Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Mall Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fremont Mall. A variety of vendors will be at the show. Admission is free.
Opening of Louise Bereuter’s art exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bone Creek Museum, 575 E St., David City. Admission is free. The exhibit will feature paintings of grain elevators in Eastern Nebraska. Bereuter made these paintings when she and her husband, Doug, were living north of Cedar Bluffs.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Operation Christmas Child shoebox drop off, noon to 3 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Fremont. A curbside drop off will take place for the gift-filled shoeboxes. Donors can fill the boxes with school and hygiene supplies and toys. More information about Operation Christmas Child is available by contacting Young at dovescove16@gmail.com.
Reindeer at the Mall, 1-4 p.m., Fremont Mall. Everyone is invited to get their family photo with reindeer. Everyone is asked to wear a mask while standing in line for photos and that your socially distance from others.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Operation Christmas Child shoebox drop off, noon to 3 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Fremont. A curbside drop off will take place for the gift-filled shoeboxes. Donors can fill the boxes with school and hygiene supplies and toys. More information about Operation Christmas Child is available by contacting Young at dovescove16@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Virtual performance of Fremont High School’s one-act play “The Miracle Worker,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Facebook page. The 30-minute competitive one act is the story of Helen Keller and her teacher, Annie Sullivan, and how they were able to defy odds and learn how to communicate.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
