Saturday calendar

Today

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Fremont Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Mall Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fremont Mall. A variety of vendors will be at the show. Admission is free.

Opening of Louise Bereuter’s art exhibit, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bone Creek Museum, 575 E St., David City. Admission is free. The exhibit will feature paintings of grain elevators in Eastern Nebraska. Bereuter made these paintings when she and her husband, Doug, were living north of Cedar Bluffs.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Operation Christmas Child shoebox drop off, noon to 3 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Fremont. A curbside drop off will take place for the gift-filled shoeboxes. Donors can fill the boxes with school and hygiene supplies and toys. More information about Operation Christmas Child is available by contacting Young at dovescove16@gmail.com.