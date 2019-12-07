Today
Trinity Youth Cookie Walk, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N. Luther Road, Fremont. Proceeds will go to youth activities.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
St. Patrick Women’s Annual Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Coffee and sweet rolls will be served from 8-11:30 a.m. while a luncheon is planned from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. There also will be live music, baked goods, candy and raffle items.
Breakfast with Santa, 9-11 a.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave. Kids can get their picture taken with Santa, hear a story read by Mrs. Claus, make some crafts and eat pancakes.
Fremont Parks and Recreation’s 42nd Annual Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. Admission is $1.
75th Annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First Congregational Church, 1550 N. Broad St., Fremont. Coffee and cinnamon rolls will be served from 9-11 a.m. while lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cookies will be sold by the pound. There also will be a variety of homemade candy and baked goods, holiday crafts/gifts, a silent auction, photo booth, Santa Claus and raffle items. Admission is free.
28th Annual Cookie & Candy Boutique, 9 a.m. until gone, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Cookies and candy will be sold for $6.50 per pound. Free coffee and cookies will be served compliments of the LWML.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Stuff the Cruiser event, 10 a.m. to noon, Dollar General, North Bend. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is collecting new unwrapped toys and children’s winter wear that will benefit the kids of Dodge County.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Stuff the Cruiser event, 1-3 p.m., Dollar General, Hooper. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is collecting new unwrapped toys and children’s winter wear that will benefit the kids of Dodge County.
30th Annual Christmas on the Prairie, 2-8 p.m., Saunders County Museum, Wahoo. The theme is “Pearly White Christmas.” The event will include a quilt show, bake sale, tour of homes, humanity speakers, silent auction, musical entertainment, as well as free children’s activities, refreshments and admission.
Stuff the Cruiser event, 3:30-5 p.m., Dollar General, East Military Avenue, Fremont. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is collecting new unwrapped toys and children’s winter wear that will benefit the kids of Dodge County.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Corn hole tournament, 1 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The cost is $30 per team. The top prize is a $10 American gold eagle coin. The prizes were provided in memory of Travis Freund.
Pictured with Santa Paws, 1-3 p.m., Dodge County Humane Society, 787 S. Luther Rd., Fremont. The Dodge County Humane Society invites you to bring your furry friend to have a picture taken with Santa.
Service of Memories, 1 p.m., Dugan Funeral Chapel, 751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. The service to honor those no longer with us will include candle lighting with special holiday ornaments. Refreshments will be served following the service. For more information, call 402-721-2880.
Meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave. Pictures can be taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus (one per child or family). Gift bags will be given to children (while supplies last). Those attending are asked to bring food donations for the food pantry.
Colors of Christmas, 2 p.m., Wikert Event Center, Midland University, Fremont. Midland Performing Arts’ annual collaborative concert will feature all university ensembles, including band, choir, dance, a cappella choirs, as well as the Fremont Pathfinder Chorus.
Back to Bethlehem: An Interactive Journey to the Manger, 5-7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Visitors are invited to see shops and stalls, music and crafts. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served. This year, guests also can see a dramatic reenactment of the nativity through vibrant art and actors’ shadows.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sisters and Survivors Support Group, noon, Methodist Fremont Health’s Dunklau Conference Room, Fremont. The meeting is for women on the cancer journey and beyond. The facilitator is Carmen Heller, registered nurse. Lunch is provided.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Fremont After 5 Christian Women’s Club, 6:45 p.m., Midland University dining hall, Fremont.
Eagles Aerie 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.