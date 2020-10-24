Saturday calendar

Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Trunk or Treat, 1-3 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Everyone is welcome to attend for a hayrack ride and trunk or treating. Masks and social distancing are strongly suggested.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is invited to watch college football games. The bar will open at 10 a.m. for this week’s Nebraska football game. There will be food and drink specials throughout the game. No food or drinks are allowed to be brought into the club at any time. The club may close early depending on business.
Trunk or Treat, 4-7 p.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue, Fremont. The free event is being sponsored by the Fremont Downtown Development Group and Fremont Lifegate Church. COVID-19 precautions will be observed.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. Everyone is welcome to watch NFL games. There will be drink specials during the games. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.
Search for Treats in the Maze, 2-4, Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. Costumes are encouraged.
Community Halloween Parade, 3-5 p.m., Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, Fremont. This socially distanced walk-thru parade will feature no tricks, just treats. The first 200 kids through the parade get a treat bag.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Prairie Piecemakers Quilt Guild meeting, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. A workshop will be held on “Prefect Peels.” Sandi Griepenstroh, a nationally noted quilt speaker from Central City, Nebraska, will present the workshop and guild program. The guild program is “Help, I Can’t Find It – Organizing Your Fabric and Tools.” To join Prairie Piecemakers Quilt Guild, contact: Jill Norenberg, 2506 E. 10th St., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-0615, quilt68025@gmail.com; or Susan Williams, 7807 N. 281st Ave., Valley, NE 68064, 402-440-7853, williamssn1@gmail.com.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m. The club may close early depending on business.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
