TodayHomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Free sports injury clinic, 9-11 a.m., Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Department. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call 402-727-3329.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Community tailgate, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Heedum Field, Warrior Alley, north of the grandstands, Fremont. The Midland University football team will take on Northwestern College at 1 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Continental Drift Music Festival, 2-10 p.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. This year’s lineup includes Third Frate, Ten O’Clock Scholars, Bazile Mills, All Young Girls Are Machine Guns, Brothers Tandem, Will McGuire, Robo Dojo, Township and Range. Admission is free. Vehicles must have a Nebraska state park sticker.
2nd Annual Bikz & Rodz Free Car, Bake & Truck Show & Cruise, 2 p.m., 2225 N. Clarkson St., Fremont. The car, bike and truck show will start at 2 p.m. Music, food and beverages also will start at 2 p.m. Cruising the square starts at 6 p.m. An after-party will begin at 7 p.m. at Bike & Rodz. Admission is free.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAlcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Camp Fontanelle barbecue, noon to 3 p.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. The suggested donation is $10 per person. The meal will includes barbecued pork and grilled chicken, sides and a beverage. There will be a silent auction from noon to 1:45 p.m. and a quilt auction at 2 p.m. The nine-acre corn maze will open at 1 p.m.
30th Annual Last Fling ‘Til Spring Car Show, noon to 5 p.m., downtown West Point. The event also will include live music, performances by a FMX motorcycle stunt team and a craft show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nielsen Community Center. Admission is free.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayTOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Veterans Auxiliary, noon, Godfather’s Pizza, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Library Board meeting, 3:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, second floor, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. A study session will begin at 4:45 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.