Today
2nd Annual Calvin Crest Family Fun Day, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Camp Calvin Crest, south of Fremont. Activities will include a fun run/walk, music, yard games, kids’ fun run, Tai Chi, outdoor worship, guided nature hike, barbecue lunch, swimming, bingo, camp tour, organized camp games, silent auction, bounce house, dunk tank, crafts, hayrack rides and more.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fish Fry, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Airboat Club. The menu will include fish, coleslaw and fries. Bring your own beverages. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets may be purchased from any club member or at the door. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayFremont Rotary Club Fly-in Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. Boy Scout Troop 104 will be serving a breakfast of pancakes and sausages. There will be face painting and balloons from 9-11 a.m. along with helicopters and classic cars. All proceeds will be used to fund area youth activities.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
“No Time on My Hands: The Story of Grace Snyder,” 2 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Charlotte Endorf along with her husband, Kevin, will bring to life the many accomplishments of Grace Snyder. The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided after the program. For more information, contact the library at 402-727-2694.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Tara Vaughan presents “She Rocks,” 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. The show is part of the Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series. A single adult membership is $50 and family memberships are $110. Students may purchase a membership for $25. Memberships may be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org or at the door. Non-member adult tickets are $20 per show. Midland University faculty and students are free. Student tickets are $10 while children under age 10 are admitted free.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayTOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Veterans Country Club, 1581 Yutan Road, Yutan. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Board of Adjustment meeting, 4:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., The meeting is open to the public.
Moms Connect Drive Thru Registration Night, 5-7:30 p.m., Fremont Alliance Church parking lot. Registration forms may be downloaded at www.fremontalliance.org/adults.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.