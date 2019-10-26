Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Rosco’s Rescue Ranch Inc. Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Blair United Methodist Church, 1656 Colfax St., Blair. There will be a silent auction. Breakfast and lunch will be served.
Halloween Spooktacular, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Parkview Center and Park Place Plaza, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Kids are invited to trick-or-treat at participating businesses which will have a ghost in their window to show their support. Kids should wear their best Halloween costume to have their name put in a drawing for a prize. There also will be a bounce house, games and more.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Spooktacular Afternoon, noon to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. The event will include face painting by Midland University art students, Halloween games, arts and crafts, and some spooky photo opportunities with Dawn Arett Photography.
Halloween party, 1-3 p.m., Hy-Vee Food Store, Fremont. Halloween-themed activities will be available for kids of all ages. Activities will include coloring, cookie decorating and mini pumpkin decorating. Free Halloween bags will be given out while supplies last.
Trunk or Treat, 1-3 p.m., Izaak Walton’s Fremont Chapter, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Visitors are invited to hayrack ride around the lake and trunk or treat down the line.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Haunted library, 7-8:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Guests are invited to enjoy a haunted, library-themed maze, a tween escape room or a craft/food time for the little ones. Costumes are encouraged.
Deadly Hollows Haunted Cemetery, 7:15-10 p.m., 351 S. Garfield St., Fremont. Visitors are invited to trick-or-treat the witch and have some fun with the goblins and creatures. The closing time is subject to change. Admission is one non-perishable canned food item or unwrapped toy. All donations will go to Low Income Ministry.
Singles dance, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Free line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. Singles and couples are welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Delaney Hall, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, eggs, sausage or ham, toast, coffee and orange juice will be served. The cost is $5.50 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Spaghetti dinner, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. The freewill dinner is being hosted by the Scribner 150 committee. Kids can decorate a pumpkin for $1. Prizes will be awarded. Pumpkins will then be displayed in businesses. There also will be a bake sale.
Search for Treats, 2-4 p.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. Search for Treats is included with your entrance fee. The corn maze is open from 1-6 p.m. The entrance fee is $8 for ages 12 and older, $6 for ages 3-11 and free for ages 2 and younger. If you bring a new toy ($5 value or more), you will receive free entrance. Donations will be given to Toys for Tots or to help support Christmas Camp.
Trunk or Treat, 3-5 p.m., Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 N. Johnson Road, Fremont. The event is being sponsored by Phil Sheridan Knights of Columbus Council 1497 and Archbishop Bergan Catholic School. Bergan elementary teachers will decorate the hallways of the school and the Knights of Columbus along with high school students will set up their decorated cars in the parking lot. The entire community is welcome to attend.
Trunk or treat, 3-5 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Fire Department. The event is being sponsored by the school’s FBLA chapter. FBLA will provide goodie bags for all children who attend. Hot dogs will be served by the Cedar Bluffs Fire Department.
Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Fremont Masonic Center parking lot, 350 E. 23rd St. The event is being presented by Fremont Job’s Daughters. There will be food, games and treats. Costumes are welcome at this family friendly event.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Board of Adjustment meeting, 4:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Prairie Piecemakers, 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1544 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Eagles Aerie 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. All members and officers are encouraged to attend.
Midland University Performing Arts Staff Recital, 7 p.m., Kimmel Theater, Midland University campus, Fremont. The program will feature many of the university’s directors, teachers and graduate assistants performing a wide variety of music and dance numbers. Admission is free.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.