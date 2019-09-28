Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Goldenrod Tractor Ride, 8:15 a.m., Hansen Tire, 1590 Morningside Road, Fremont. Check-in for the ride is at 7:30 a.m., and the drivers’ meeting is at 8 a.m. There will be a $25 donation per tractor. Tractors will leave at 8:15 a.m. The ride is being limited to 50 tractors. All proceeds will go to Roots to Wings in Arlington.
Household Hazardous Waste Collection, 9-11 a.m., Burt County Fairgrounds, Oakland. Paint, spray paint, pesticides, herbicides, oil, cleaning chemicals, yard chemicals, anti-freeze and fluorescent bulbs will be accepted. The event is open to residents of Washington, Burt, Cuming, Dodge, Thurston and Dakota counties.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Flags for Forgotten Soldiers, 1 p.m., Fremont Veterans Park. Volunteers are needed to help place 660 flags into the ground. The flags, which will remain standing for a month, are a visual reminder of the veteran lives we lose every month.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAlcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Pancake Man Fundraiser, 10 a.m. to noon, Izaak Walton Fremont Chapter. This is a fundraiser for Shop with a Cop. The cost is $7 per plate. All proceeds will go to help local children.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Baker’s, 1531 N. Bell St., Fremont. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayTOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. To make an appointment, call Doris at 402-380-8048.
Board of Adjustment meeting, 4:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.