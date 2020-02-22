Saturday calendar

Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Conservation Nebraska public event, 2-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The free event will discuss water quality and regenerative agriculture.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
All Love Hip Hop Concert, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. All ages are welcome. Tickets are available at www.mrbombmusic.com/shows. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayKnights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon, Delaney Hall, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, sausage, ham, eggs, toast, coffee and orange juice will be served. The cost is $5.50 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Redeemer Lutheran Church Men 92nd Annual Waffle Supper, 5-7 p.m., Hooper Auditorium. Waffles, sausage, creamed chicken, Jell-O, coffee and juice will be served. Your freewill donation will support youth scholarships and the Hooper Ball Field Project. In case of inclement weather, the waffle supper will be held March 1.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayTOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Veterans Country Club, 1581 Yutan Road, Yutan.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.