Today
MainStreet Fremont’s Annual Christmas Walk and Small Business Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., downtown Fremont. Visit www.mainstreetfremont.org for a schedule of events.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Lighthouse Ministry Center open house, 1-7:30 p.m., 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Worship music will be played by Daren Washburn from 6-7:30 p.m.
Scribner Holiday Parade, 5 p.m., downtown Scribner. A soup supper will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. The lighting of the Main Street lights and the parade will begin at 5 p.m. Santa will be on hand. There also will be a kids’ coloring contest.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, toast, coffee and orange juice will be served. The cost is $5.50 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Baker’s, 1531 N. Bell St., Fremont. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.redcrossblood.org or calling 800-733-2767.
Decorate for Christmas, 3 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Members can donate decorations and help decorate the club.
Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series featuring Leon Sings Noel, 4 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. Leon Williams will be singing Christmas carols, sacred as well as traditional and popular carols. Non-member adult tickets are $20 per show. Midland University faculty and students are free. Student tickets are $10 while children under age 10 are admitted free.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Board of Adjustment meeting, 4:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Prairie Piecemakers, 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1544 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
“Quilting your Legacy” presented by Janie York, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. This presentation is made possible by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Cultural Endowment and Prairie Piecemakers Quilt and Needlework Guild as part of the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau.
Fibromyalgia Support Group, 7 p.m., Health Park Plaza Conference Room 5, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.