Today
Fremont’s glass recycling and tree disposal site, 8 a.m. to noon, west side of South Broad Street, north of the Platte River Bridge.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Teen Book Club, 2-3 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont TeamMates Chili Cook-off, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave. Everyone is invited to dine and vote in the chili tasting, play split the pot and bid on a wide selection of silent auction items. The event is being held in conjunction with the FHS girls and boys basketball games. All proceeds will benefit TeamMates of Fremont.
Jessie Benton Family Dinner, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. This will be the chapter’s annual chili and soup cook-off. The menu will include chili and chicken noodle soup, sandwiches, one dessert, coffee or juice. Contestants will bring assorted chilis and either cream or broth soups. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Twenty free games of bingo will follow dinner. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAmerican Red Cross blood drive, 7:30 a.m. to noon, First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call Lucy at 402-478-5406 or Judi 402-727-1405 or visit www.redcrossblood.org. Walk-in donors will be accepted, but those with an appointment will have priority.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Cornhole tournament, 1 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The entry fee for this family friendly tournament is $30 per team. The first place team members will each receive a $5 gold eagle coin while the second place team will each receive $1 silver eagle coins. There will be food, drink specials, drawings and more for all in attendance. For more information, contact Brian Villwok at 402-657-1192.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sisters and Survivors Support Group, noon, Methodist Fremont Health’s Dunklau Conference Room, Fremont. The meeting is for women on the cancer journey and beyond. The facilitator is Carmen Heller, registered nurse. Lunch is provided.
Choose Your Own Adventure Book Club, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This event is for kids of all ages.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friends of the Library Board meeting, 6 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Fremont After 5 Christian Women’s Club, 6:45 p.m., Midland University dining hall, Fremont.
Eagles Aerie 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.