Today
Cedar Bluffs Annual Garage Sales, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cedar Bluffs. The garage sales will be held rain or shine. The Cedar Bluffs Senior Center at Second and Main streets will be hosting coffee and rolls from 8-11 a.m. and a lunch stand from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
48th Annual St. Patrick’s Fun Festival bake sale, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., St. Pat’s Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. Kolaches and various baked goods will be sold.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Bark For Life, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Clemmons Park, Fremont. The event is sponsored by the American Cancer Society. Registration fees including a T-shirt are $30 per dog ($20 per additional dog). The fee without a T-shirt is $20 per dog ($10 per additional dog). The registration fees include a pet bandana, treats, clean-up bags and one ticket for chance to win a gift basket. All pets must be on a leash. Water will be provided.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Strong Festival, noon, Tin Lizzy Tavern, 1682 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Live music will be performed from noon to 10 p.m. An adult comedy night, hosted by Tom Becka, will take place from 10 p.m. to midnight. The event also will include face painting and air brushing, raffles, silent auction, vendors and food. Tickets are $20 per day or $35 for both days. First responders and children under age 12 will be admitted free. All proceeds will be donated to Fremont Area United Way for flood relief.
Dog Gone Fun Night, 7 p.m., Moller Field, Fremont. As part of the Fremont Moo’s opening weekend, FurEver Home Inc. will be bringing out dogs to the ballpark.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAlcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
48th Annual St. Patrick’s Fun Festival, 11 a.m., Fourth and Union streets, Fremont. Activities will include a Festival Mass, bake sale, Ethnic and American food booths, pie and ice cream, games, sports festival, children’s rides, country store, beer garden, free outdoor entertainment, and raffle drawings.
Fremont Strong Festival, noon, Tin Lizzy Tavern, 1682 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Live music will be performed from noon to 5 p.m. A family comedy night will take place from 5-6 p.m. Now This Is Wrestling will be held from 6-8 p.m. The event also will include face painting and air brushing, raffles, silent auction, vendors and food. Tickets are $20 per day or $35 for both days. First responders and children under age 12 will be admitted free. All proceeds will be donated to Fremont Area United Way for flood relief.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., American Red Cross, Dodge County Chapter, 439 N. Main St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayAmerican Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nebraska Medical Mart, 1451 N. Bell St., Fremont. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Magician Jeff Quinn, 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium. Reservations can be made by calling the library at 402-727-2694 or going online to www. fremontne.evanced.info/signup and look for the program name and time you want.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friends of the Library Board meeting, 6 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
American Legion Post 20, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.