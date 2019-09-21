Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Free sports injury clinic, 9-11 a.m., Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Department. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call 402-727-3329.
Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary Rummage Sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. Eight buildings will be full of merchandise. All proceeds will go to a heart monitoring telemetry system for Memorial Community Hospital and Health System.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Pet Adoption Event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont Tractor Supply Company, 2850 E. 23rd Ave. N., Fremont. Catz Angels Rescue Effort will be on hand. The event is open to the public and friendly for leashed pets. For more information, call 402-721-6175.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Bowling Club Open House, 1-3 p.m., 30 Bowl, 1250 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Scholarships are awarded to youth bowlers each season based on academic, leadership and on-lane performances. For more information, contact Steven Bowling at steventb3261973@gmail.com.
50s and 60s dance, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The dance is being sponsored by Supportive Singles. Free line dance lessons will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Fremont Antique Car Club’s 52nd Annual Swap Meet, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. The swap meet will feature a car corral, vendors with car parts, antiques, crafts and collectibles, drawing for a pedal car, and concessions. Admission is free and open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary Rummage Sale, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. Eight buildings will be full of merchandise. All proceeds will go to a heart monitoring telemetry system for Memorial Community Hospital and Health System.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 1-7 p.m., Hy-Vee, Fremont. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Sinai Festival Sounds Series featuring Palladium Brass, 3 p.m., Sinai Lutheran Church, 950 E. Eighth St., Fremont. Admission is free, although freewill donations are welcomed.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call Kyle at 402-910-0681 or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter ChristensenField.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Community conversation, 7 p.m., Milady Coffeehouse, downtown Fremont. Senator Lynne Walz and Senator John Stinner will highlight the need for leadership in a nonpartisan fashion in order to address the issues impacting the everyday lives of Nebraskans. The event is open to the public and questions are welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.