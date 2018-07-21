Today
Burt County Fair, 8 a.m., Oakland. Events will include the swine show, rabbit show, volleyball tournament, companion animal show, meat goat show, sheep snow, carnival, pie judging, cycle pony “horse races”, demolition derby and live music.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Jog for a Dog, 10 a.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, east side, near The Tow Line. Check-in/registration is from 9-10 a.m. at the check-in booth. The 5K run will loop around the entire State Lakes while the 2-mile family walk will be marked be signs. A party after the race will include kids’ activities, cop car tours, fire truck tours, a bounce house, snow cones and a dunk tank. The event will be held rain or shine.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime yoga, 2-2:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This is for all ages.
Narcotics Anonymous open meeting, 7:30 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Wahoo Saddle Club PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $12 for adults in advance and $15 at the gate; $3 for children ages 6 to 12 in advance and $6 at the gate. Children ages 5 and under get in free. The event also includes supervised kids’ games.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Burt County Fair, 9 a.m., Oakland. Events will include the beef show, antique tractor show, carnival, parade, barbecue, Jeff Quinn magic, mutton bustin’ and donkey polo.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Opening of the Saunders County Fair, 10 a.m., Wahoo. Events will include a praise and worship service, 4-H Favorite Foods Review, 4-H Style Review and 4-H Archery Contest.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Family Fishing Event, 4-8 p.m., Lake Wanahoo, Wahoo. A fishing trailer will have rods and reels to borrow, bait and certified fishing instructors. No experience is necessary. The event is free. All participants age 16 or older need a 2018 fishing permit if they fish at the event.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Point of Freedom Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
Saunders County Fair, 8:30 a.m., Wahoo. Events will include 4-H dog agility, rally and showmanship; cat show, dog obedience; 4-H BB gun and air rifle shooting competitions; and public fashion review.
Burt County Fair, 9 a.m., Oakland. Events will include a horse show, livestock judging contest, beef clinic, carnival, parade of champions, kiddie tractor pull, Family Feud, 4-H/FFA Olympics and live music.
Dodge County Board of Equalization meeting, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Blood Drive, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium. Donors will receive a free American Red Cross T-shirt (while supplies last). To schedule an appointment, call Marilyn at 402-721-6354 or Kyle at 402-910-0681, or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter FremontRNR.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fibromyalgia Support Group, 7 p.m., Health Park Plaza Conference Room 5, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.