Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Blue Moon Renaissance Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and under.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
“Working,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15, or $12 for students and seniors. Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members will be admitted free. To purchase tickets, visit www.midlandu.edu/tickets or call the Midland box office between 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 402-941-6399.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Blue Moon Renaissance Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5-12, and free for children 4 and under.
Boy Scout Troop 109 Soup Feed, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 16th Street and Luther Road, Fremont. Homemade chili, vegetable and chicken noodle soup will be served along with crackers, relish, desserts and beverages. Tickets are a $6 donation. Children 3 and under may eat for tree.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
“Working,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $15, or $12 for students and seniors. Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series members will be admitted free. To purchase tickets, visit www.midlandu.edu/tickets or call the Midland box office between 2-5 p.m. Monday-Friday at 402-941-6399.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership North Bend WIC/Immunization Clinic, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., North Bend Public Library’s Community Room, 110 E. 13th St. For an appointment or for more information, call 402-385-6300.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
American Legion Post 20, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.