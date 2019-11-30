Today
MainStreet of Fremont Annual Christmas Walk, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., downtown Fremont. The tree lighting ceremony with Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be at 5:30 p.m. There will be photo opportunities with live reindeer. Horse drawn carriage rides will be offered throughout downtown Fremont from 6-8 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Hot chocolate bar, 3-5 p.m., Grace Church PCA, 109 E. Sixth St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome.
3rd Annual Valley Christmas Tree Lighting and Small Business Saturday, 5-8 p.m., downtown Valley. Trees will be lit at 6 p.m. The event also will include chili and hot cocoa, craft stations and letters to Santa station, scavenger hunt, shopping at downtown businesses and Santa’s arrival.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAlcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Opening of the Christmas Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., St. Benedict Center, north of Schuyler. A large variety of crafts and gifts made by area artists will be on sale. The craft show will be open through Dec. 15. Admission is free.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
FurEver Home Inc. presents Photos with Santa, 1-4 p.m., Fremont Mall. Nail trims and microchipping also will be available during this event.
Our Little Christmas Festival & Open House, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The entertainment schedule includes: Johnson Crossing Select Choir, 1 p.m.; Fremont Middle School Ladies First, 2 p.m.; Fremont High School Chorale, 3 p.m.; Mike and Amy Spies, 3:30 p.m. There also will be cookies and hot cider, a wreath silent auction, and Dept. 56 Christmas Village display. A $5 donation will be collected at the door.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Fremont Bergan High School’s One-Act Play Production, 7 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayTOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Holiday crafts and gifts, 5-6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Everyone is invited to this craft event to make large ornaments and upcycled picture frames. There is no cost. All levels of creativity are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friends of the Library Board meeting, 6 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
American Legion Post 20, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Public meeting for Winslow Flood Recovery and Resilience Planning, 7 p.m., Logan View Junior-Senior High School, 2163 County Road G, Hooper. Students from the Community and Regional Planning Program in the College of Architecture at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will report on their community service project, focuses on assisting the Village of Winslow inn its early stage of recovery.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.