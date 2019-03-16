Saturday HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Izaak Walton Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Corn beef and cabbage or pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, carrots, salad, coffee or juice, and a dessert will be served. Dinner is $8 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo will follow dinner. For more information, call or text Kim Chapman at 402-620-1732.
“Newsies,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Corned beef and cabbage, noon, Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. The event also will include musical entertainment by Down Memory Lane from 2-4 p.m. Proceeds will go to the Fraternal Order of Eagles’ cancer fund. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Bob Olsen’s 90th birthday party and concert, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. A variety of musicians will take part in the event. The cost is $15 per ticket. Tickets are available online at http://fremontoperahouse.org or at Sampter’s, 517 N. Main St., or by calling 402-720-2332.
7th AVE, 7 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. The concert is part of the Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series. Non-member adult tickets are $20 per show. Midland University faculty and students are free. Student tickets are $10 while children under age 10 are admitted free.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.