Today
Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Events will include a free pancake breakfast, swine show, rabbit show, watermelon feed and poultry show.
John C. Fremont Days, Fremont. Events will include a craft vendor show, 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit, pancake feed, live music, living history encampments, historical tours, sporting events, children’s activities, car and bike show, rodeo, cosmic bowling and more.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. To schedule an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Craft and vendor show, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St. Admission is free. Biscuits and gravy and cinnamon rolls will be served for breakfast. Barbecue pork will be served for lunch while hot beef and hot turkey will be served for dinner. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Mobile nursing unit for diabetes checks, noon to 4 p.m., Longacres’ parking lot, 150 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The free diabetes checks are provided by the Cosmopolitan Club.
Concert by Jerry Barlow, 2 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Barlow is a Celtic guitarist and storyteller. The program is free to the community. Light refreshments will be served following the performance.
“A Warrior of the People: Susan La Flesche,” 2:30 p.m., Louis E. May Museum, Fremont. The Humanities Nebraska presentation, which is free and open to the public, will be given by Joe Starita.
Worship night, 7-8:30 p.m., The Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayJohn C. Fremont Days, Fremont, Events will include a pancake feed, historical encampments, community church service, craft vendor show, historical parade and floats after the floats.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
John C. Fremont Days parade, 1:30 p.m., downtown Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Royal Family Kids Camp fundraiser, 5:30-7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2101 County Road 26, Fremont. The pulled pork sandwich meal will include potato salad, baked beans and homemade desserts and bars. The cost is $12 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-12. There will be a silent auction and a raffle for a big screen TV.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayTOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s historic moon landing, 3-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont.
Library Board meeting, 3:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, second floor, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. A study session will begin at 4:45 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.