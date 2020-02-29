Saturday calendar

Today
Fremont Masonic Lodge Pancake Breakfast, 7:30-11:30 a.m., Masonic Eastern Star Home Gymnasium, 2415 N. Main St., Fremont. The meal includes pancakes, eggs and bacon. A freewill donation will fund scholarships for local students. There also will be a wide variety of silent auction items for guests to bid on.
4th Annual Lincoln Highway National Antique Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is $6. Everyone is welcome.
Glass recycling and tree disposal site, 8 a.m. to noon, west side of South Broad Street, north of the Platte River Bridge, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAlcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Scribner SQ150 fundraiser featuring the Waffle Man, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. A freewill donation will be accepted. A bake sale also will be available with lots of treats.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
St. John’s Catholic Church Soup Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s Parish Hall, Prague. The meal includes chili and chicken noodle soup, rolls, relishes, kolaches, dessert and drink. Takeout meals will be available. The cost is $8 for adults and $3 for children age 6 and under. The event also will include a silent auction, country store, cake walk and raffle.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayAmerican Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Logan View High School, Hooper. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Blues & BBQ Jazz Concert, 6 p.m., St. Patrick’s Auditorium, Fourth and Union streets, Fremont. Dinner is at 6 p.m., followed by the concert at 7:15 p.m.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
American Legion Post 20, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Poetry reading by State Poet Matt Mason, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. This poetry event is an opportunity to hear Mason’s poetry as well as learn about his creative process and support Nebraska authors. The program is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska. Light refreshments will be provided after the program. For more information, contact the library at 402-727-2694.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.