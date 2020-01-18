Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Spinners Web Back to the Basics open house, 2-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s auditorium, Fremont. Featured will be members spinning wool and other fibers into yarn. Other demonstrations may include weaving, crocheting, knitting and other fiber arts using handspun and commercial yarns. For more information, contact guild member Patty Wilson at 402-377-1150, evenings, or pwilson0303@gmail.com.
Sons of American Legion Post 158 Steak Fry, 5-8 p.m., American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs. Grilled steak will be served with a baked potato, salad and bread. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance from any SAL member or at the door. Proceeds and donations will be going toward the new flag pole project.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Coin Club meeting, 7:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, 2050 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. There will be a short business meeting followed by a live auction, refreshments and door prizes. All collectors are welcome.
Supportive Singles dance, 7:30-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 E. Main St., Fremont. Free line dancing lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayKnights of Columbus Council 10412 pancake, biscuits and gravy feed, 8:30 a.m. to noon, St. Francis Borgia Church, 2005 Davis Dr., Blair. Freewill donations will benefit the community, youth and parishioners.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Archbishop Bergan Music Department’s Annual Spaghetti Dinner, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. The Bergan High School Jazz Band will perform at 11:30 a.m. The spaghetti dinner will include spaghetti, garlic bread, salad, dessert and drinks. The cost is $8 for ages 12 and over, $3 for children ages 3-11 and free for children 2 and under. The family rate is $27. Takeout trays will be available. Quart jars of sauce will be sold.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayTOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Veterans Auxiliary meeting, 12:30 p.m., Godfather’s Pizza, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.