Dodge County Fair, Scribner. Activities will include a mud volleyball tournament, co-ed softball tournament, beef show, rabbit show, beer garden, bicycle obstacle course and helmet fitting, child identification program, chainsaw artist, tractor rides, Nebraska Antique Tractor Power demonstrations, pony rides, kids’ firefighter combat challenge, Exotic Animal Encounters, watermelon feed, face painting/balloon artist, kiddie tractor pull, barbecue, baseball games, carnival, beer/wine tasting, demolition derby & tough trucks, music by “8cho Brass Band” and The Francis Brothers.
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Activities will include the 4-H swine show, Clover Kids show, kids’ pedal pull, 4-H ice cream rolling contest, face painting, livestock round robin showmanship, 4-H family livestock judging contest, carnival rides and games, and MATTPA truck and tractor pull.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Nebraska Freemasons Child Identification Program, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Main Pavilion, Dodge County Fairgrounds, Scribner. Any child below the age of 18 will receive a still photograph suitable for the Amber Alert System, a video of a short interview depicting the child from every side, a set of digital fingerprints, a toothprint impression and DNA cheek swab collected by dental personnel and instructions of how to preserve the identification samples. The program is provided at no charge to participating parents.
“Disney’s Aladdin Jr.,” 10:30 a.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre. The musical will be performed by participants of the 7th Annual Summer Musical Camp. This free performance is open to the public and will be general admission seating.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayDodge County Fair, Scribner. Activities will include the Purple Ribbon Run, pancake feed, community church service, chainsaw artist, classic/out of field tractor pull, beer garden, Nebraska Antique Tractor Power demonstrations, baseball finals, round robin showmanship, pony rides, co-ed softball, parade, barbecue, kid zone animal auction, beer garden, Pioneer Farm Family & Good Neighbor Award presentations, Mark Poppe Memorial Scholarship presentation, wood carving auction, and free family show featuring comedian/magician Gayle Becwar.
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Activities will include the craft fair/farmers market, 4-H barbecue, 4-H Meritorious Award recognition and 4-H livestock sale.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Arrival of Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 Steam Locomotive, 9:30 a.m., 10 S. Main St., Fremont. The steam locomotive is scheduled to depart Fremont at 10:15 a.m. Running times and scheduled stops are subject to change.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayAmerican Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dodge Veterans Club, 243 Oak St., Dodge. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
FPS New Teacher Welcome Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont.
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership WIC/immunization clinic, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., North Bend Public Library’s Community Room, 110 E. 13th St., North Bend. For an appointment or for more information, call 402-385-6300.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Hy-Vee, 840 E. 23rd St., Fremont. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
National Night Out, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Fremont. The Kiwanis Club is sponsoring this family-friendly night of fun. There will be games and other activities; an opportunity to meet police officers, firefighters, sheriff’s deputies and Nebraska State Patrolman, and visit with your friends, neighbors, community members and organizations.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
American Legion Post 20, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.