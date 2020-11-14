Saturday calendar

Today

St. Matthew Lutheran Church’s Annual Turkey Supper, 4-7 p.m., 300 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. This year’s turkey supper meals will only be available through a contactless drive-thru at the church. The menu will include turkey and all the trimmings, and pie (choice of pumpkin, cherry or apple.) The cost is $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 5-10, and free for children under 5.