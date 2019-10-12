Today
American Red Cross blood drive, 7:30 a.m. to noon, Arlington City Auditorium. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Fremont Fall Festival, 8 a.m., downtown Fremont. Activities will include pancakes in the park, an artisan and farmer’s market, backyard barbecue cook-off, cornhole tournament, Mario-Kart tournament and block party.
Halloween Campsite Decorating Contest and Trick-or-Treating, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. First prize is two nights of camping and second prize is one night of camping. A park entry permit is required. For more information, call 402-727-2922.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.
Free sports injury clinic, 9-11 a.m., Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Department. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call 402-727-3329.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Halloween costume contest for dogs, 1-3 p.m., Fremont Mall (old Hallmark store). There will be prizes for best costumes. Judges will announce the winners at 2:55 p.m. (need not be present). FurEver Homes Inc. also will be offering nail trims for $10 and microchipping for $25.
Fire truck rides, 1-2 p.m., Hooper Fire Station.
Teen book club, 2-3 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park. Family-favorite casseroles will be served. The casserole options will include beef stroganoff, tuna casserole, tater tot casserole, chili mac, chicken and noodles and more. Meals also will include green beans, lettuce salad, one dessert, coffee or juice. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Twenty free games of bingo will follow dinner.
Booktoberfest, 7-9 p.m., Arlington Auditorium, 410 W. Elm St., Arlington. The “novel” beer tasting experience is being presented by the Friends of the Arlington Public Library. There will be beer, brats and raffles. The cost is $20, which includes a beer glass and tastings.
“Radium Girls,” 7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Valley Fire & Rescue Annual Pancake Feed, 7 a.m. to noon, 210 W. Church St., Valley.
Fremont Fall Festival, 8 a.m., downtown Fremont. Activities will include pancakes in the park, community worship and Digg Site Production Teaser Movie.
Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Annual Breakfast Fundraiser, 8 a.m. to noon, Firemen’s Ballroom, Snyder. Pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee and juice will be served. There will be raffle drawing for a 55-inch LED Smart TV.
Pancake feed, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Hooper Fire Station. Freewill donations will be collected.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Duck and Pork Dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. John’s Catholic Church Parish Hall, Prague. Dinner includes duck and pork, dressing, kraut, dumplings, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberries, kolaches, dessert and drink. There also will be a beer garden, cake raffle, country store, live and silent auctions.
“Radium Girls,” 2 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theatre, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
City of Fremont Civil Service Committee meeting, 8 a.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sisters and Survivors Support Group, noon, Methodist Fremont Health’s Dunklau Conference Room, Fremont. The meeting is for women on the cancer journey and beyond. The facilitator is Carmen Heller, registered nurse. Lunch is provided.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Fremont After 5 Christian Women’s Club, 6:45 p.m., Midland University dining hall, Fremont.
Eagles Aerie 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
“Great Depression – Dust Covered Dreams,” 7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 16th Street and Nye Avenue, Fremont. The free program is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska and Eastern Nebraska Genealogical Society through the HN Speakers Bureau. The speaker will be Barbara Eymann Mohrman, educator/author. Vintage photos, stories and artifacts tells the lighter side of the Eymann family of 12 and the hardships of dust and grasshoppers.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.