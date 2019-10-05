TodayHomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Free sports injury clinic, 9-11 a.m., Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Department. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first serve basis. For more information, call 402-727-3329.
44th National Old-Time Music Festival, 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. The four-day festival will feature three stages and over 250 scheduled performers. Admission is $20 per day. A four-day pass is $70 per person. Ages 18 and under will be admitted free.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Warrior football community tailgate, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Heedum Field, Warrior Alley, north of the grandstands, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to attend the homecoming barbecue sponsored by First State Bank & Trust Company. The Midland University football team will then take on Briar Cliff.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Tailgate party, 2:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Those attending are asked to bring snacks to share. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
2nd Annual White Light Mile, 6:30 p.m., downtown Fremont. The course will be a two-loop route, starting in front of Milady Coffeehouse at 105 E. Sixth St., with the finish between Fifth and Sixth streets on Park Avenue. For more information, visit www.run-ne.com/wlm.
“Leading Ladies,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
SundayAlcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Midwest Street Rod Association Arlington Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Arlington. The car show is held in conjunction with the Arlington Community Church Fall Festival.
44th National Old-Time Music Festival, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. The four-day festival will feature three stages and over 250 scheduled performers. Admission is $20 per day. A four-day pass is $70 per person. Ages 18 and under will be admitted free.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Arlington Community Church Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Arlington. There will be a craft show at the Arlington Auditorium along with lunch and pie. There also will be a car show.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
German food dinner, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Oakland Swedish Heritage Center basement, Oakland. Cost is a freewill donation. Following the dinner, there will be a free presentation by Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau’s David Marsh. He will present “Music of the Germanic Lands,” playing historical German instruments and telling stories and singing folk songs as people brought their culture to Nebraska.
You have free articles remaining.
Fremont Fire Department Open House, 1-3 p.m., 415 E. 16th St., Fremont. The open house will include station tours, fire safety handouts, fire department vehicles, 911 simulator, Nebraska State Patrol seat belt safety and a bounce house. Admission is free. Everyone is welcome.
Lon D. Wright Power Plant Open House, 1-3 p.m., 2701 E. First St., Fremont. The open house will include power plant tours, Department of Utility vehicles and large equipment, linemen dress up and electrical safety handouts.
Fremont Area Right to Life’s Annual Nationwide Life Chain, 2-3:30 p.m., 23rd Street (starting west of Village Inn), Fremont. Signs will be available in the Fremont Mall parking lot. For more information, call Jan at 402-721-2196, Arlene at 402-721-3808 or Wade at 402-616-4333.
Remembrance Event, 4 p.m., roundabout across the street from Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center. The event will honor babies gone too soon as a result of miscarriage, stillbirth and infant death. The ceremony will include a butterfly release. Parking will be available at Methodist Fremont Health Family Care and Internal Medicine clinic.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
MondayTOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership WIC/Immunization Clinic, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., North Bend Public Library’s Community Room, 110 E. 13th St., North Bend. For an appointment or for more information, call 402-385-6300.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friends of the Library Board meeting, 6 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
American Legion Post 20, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 20 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.