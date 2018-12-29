Today
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart to heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Lie Is Dead Group, 8 p.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, eggs, ham or sausage, toast, coffee and orange juice will be served. The cost is $5.50 for adults and $2 for children 12 and under.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity Group, 10:30 a.m., Care Corps, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Noon Year’s Eve celebration, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Participants will make party hats and a simple craft. There also will be 2019 coloring sheets, dance music and a countdown to noon when the balloon drop occurs.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
New Year’s Eve party, 8 p.m., Mead Fire Hall, Mead. The casino night and horse racing New Year’s Eve fundraiser will benefit the Mead Post Prom Committee. Social hour is from 8-9 p.m. Casino night and bingo is from 9-11 p.m. while horse racing is from 11 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The cost of $25 per person will include entry, casino chips, various food and party favors. Must be 21 and over to attend.
New Year’s Eve party, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Fremont Eagles Club ballroom. Admission of $10 per person will include a ticket for a chance to win a 55-inch flat screen TV. Other tickets can be purchased from Down Memory Lane band member (must be present to win). Dinner will not be served before the dance. Breakfast will be served from midnight to 2 a.m. The menu includes eggs, bacon or sausage, hash browns, toast and coffee. The cost is $6 plus tax.
New Year’s Eve celebration, 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., The Rox, downtown Fremont. The celebration will feature music by The Brits. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. A ticket includes entry, party favors and champagne. Tickets may be purchased at The L.A. Fireproof Door Co.
New Year’s Eve bash, 9 p.m., Tin Lizzy Tavern, Fremont. The event will feature live music by Centerline with special guest Mitch Burt. The cost is $10 at the door. There will be free raffle prizes and a champagne toast at midnight.
New Year’s Eve celebration, 9 p.m., The Corner Bar, Fremont. The event will feature music with the Hector Anchondo Band.
Tuesday
First Day Hike, 9 a.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. Participants are encouraged to bring their binoculars for the 1 ½-mile hike in the park where they will be observing the local waterfowl and wildlife. A park entry permit is required.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Eagles Club Tom & Jerry’s for members, noon to 3 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Aerie and Auxiliary members will receive three tickets. Mountain oyster and chicken wing baskets will be available for $6 plus tax.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous New Beginning Group, 7 p.m., United Faith Church, 218 W. Gardiner St., Valley.
Narcotics Anonymous It Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Education Building, west of the church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Enter through the rear door.